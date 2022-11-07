UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Where to watch? Who are the teams?

Monday 7 November 2022

When is the draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16? Who is involved? How does it work? Where can I watch it?

UEFA via Getty Images

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday 7 November. The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET, which is 11am in the UK and Portugal.

Where can I watch the Champions League last 16 draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw features the 16 teams that advanced from the UEFA Champions League group stage; the group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded.

Who is in the last 16?

Group winners (seeded)
Bayern (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Man City (ENG)
Napoli (ITA)
Porto (POR)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Tottenham (ENG)

Group runners-up (unseeded)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Dortmund (GER)
Frankfurt (GER)
Inter (ITA)
Leipzig (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Milan (ITA)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Champions League last 16?

No side can face another team from the same national association. Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage, either.

Is the Champions League last 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

Messi, Hulk, Tévez and more: Great round of 16 goals

When does the Champions League round of 16 start?

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday 17 March.

Download the official app

How does the Champions League last 16 work?

A reminder that the so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Where is the 2023 final?

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on 10 June 2023 at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, venue for Liverpool's famous comeback victory over AC Milan in the 2005 showpiece.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 7 November 2022

Selected for you

2022/23 match and draw dates
Live 07/11/2022

2022/23 match and draw dates

What are the match dates? When are the draws? Where is the 2023 final?
Round of 16: Meet the teams
Live 07/11/2022

Round of 16: Meet the teams

Key players, rankings, ones to watch: all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League last 16.