UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Where to watch? Who are the teams?

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday 7 November. The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET, which is 11am in the UK and Portugal.

Where can I watch the Champions League last 16 draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw features the 16 teams that advanced from the UEFA Champions League group stage; the group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded.

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Champions League last 16?

No side can face another team from the same national association. Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage, either.

Is the Champions League last 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

When is the Champions League last 16?

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15/21/22 February, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday 17 March.

How does the Champions League last 16 work?

A reminder that the so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.