UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Monday

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is almost over, with five matchdays played and one more to come ahead of the finals in June 2023.

UEFA.com assesses the lie of the land ahead of Monday's Matchday 6 encounters.

All the Nations League fixtures



Monday 26 September

Group A3 England vs Germany

Group A3 Hungary vs Italy

Group B3 Montenegro vs Finland

Group B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria

Group C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia

Group D2 San Marino vs Estonia

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

Hungary set for fairy-tale ending?

Not many gave Hungary any hope when they were drawn in a group with England, Germany and Italy, but as they did at UEFA EURO 2020, they have come out fighting. In fact, if they upset the apple cart in England last summer, this time Hungary have overturned it and gorged themselves to the bounty. Heading into the final fixture, the Magyarok are two points clear of opponents Italy having bagged wins against England (2) and Germany.

"We can crown our performance against Italy, a special match for me personally," says coach Marco Rossi, who will come up against his compatriots in Budapest on Monday. "We are happy that we have ten points from five matches; no one believed we could do that." One more and they will be through to the finals: a dream end to captain Ádám Szalai's international career.

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts HUN Hungary Playing now 5 3 1 1 8 3 5 10 ITA Italy Playing now 5 2 2 1 6 7 -1 8 GER Germany Playing now 5 1 3 1 8 6 2 6 ENG England Playing now 5 0 2 3 1 7 -6 2

England eager to sign off on high

Neither Hungary nor Italy will be involved in the FIFA World Cup this winter but England and Germany are, and both are eager to round off disappointing UEFA Nations League campaigns on a high. England's need is greater, having been relegated to League B following a run of five games without a win, scoring a solitary goal in the process – their worst sequence since 2014.

"It's not that we're not creating chances," says midfielder Declan Rice. "In training it's goals for fun. Trust me, we're going to be good." Actions speak louder than words, though, and the sight of England players slumped on the pitch after Friday's defeat in Italy hinted at the extent of their malaise. Nothing like a victory over old rivals Germany to lift the gloom, though.

Highlights: Germany 1-1 England

Elsewhere on Thursday

• Finland and Romania are both battling relegation to League C. Romania host Group B3 winners Bosnia and Herzegovina knowing they must better whatever Finland manage away to Montenegro to leapfrog them into third.

• San Marino have proved solid at the back in the UEFA Nations League but, after seven games across two campaigns, they are yet to register a goal. With only pride to play for against Group D2 winners Estonia, will Fabrizio Costantini remove the shackles?

Ádám Szalai's audacious back-heel against Germany

Key dates

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

