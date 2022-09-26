UEFA Nations League final four: Who is in it? When is it? Where does it take place?

Italy have joined Croatia and the Netherlands in becoming the first sides to book their place in the 2023 UEFA Nations League final four.

The Azzurri clinched their spot thanks to a 2-0 triumph at previous Group A3 leaders Hungary, leapfrogging their hosts via goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco. A day before, the Netherlands secured their ticket following a 1-0 win against neighbours Belgium, while Croatia were made to work hard in Austria, where Marko Livaja and Dejan Lovren hit second-half efforts to seal a crucial 3-1 success.

The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023, with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June. The hosts will be appointed in January 2023; the four sides in Group A4 – Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales – all declared an interest.

Who needs what to join them?

How they qualified

Not many gave Croatia much hope when they were thumped 3-0 at home by Austria in their opening Group A1 game. The outlook wasn't much improved by a 1-1 draw with France in Split, but Zlatko Dalić's charges have shown their mettle, with two victories against Denmark sandwiching a fine 1-0 win in France. They then held their nerve in Austria to prevail 3-1 thanks to a pair of vital goals in the last 21 minutes. "In the end, the win was deserved," said captain Modrić. "I am very happy we are in the top four."

Highlights: Austria 1-3 Croatia

03/06/2022 Croatia 0-3 Austria

06/06/2022 Croatia 1-1 France

10/06/2022 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

13/06/2022 France 0-1 Croatia

22/09/2022 Croatia 2-1 Denmark

25/09/2022 Austria 1-3 Croatia

Tactics

Dalić is most comfortable using a 4-3-3 formation, occasionally switching to 4-2-3-1 – albeit with little difference between the two. The coach rotated a lot during the league phase, though he stuck with a midfield trio of Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Marcelo Brozović, plus Ivan Perišić on the left. Elsewhere, Dalić experimented as he looked for solutions up front, on the right and in defence.

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Denmark

Key player

Even at 37, there is little doubt that everything still depends on the form of midfield maestro Modrić. Croatia's regal skipper still retains his magic and capacity to dictate matches, with his passes sprayed around with supreme intelligence and his feel for the game on a different level.

One to watch

Joško Gvardiol could soon become one of the most sought-after defenders in the world. The Leipzig centre-back is just 20, but his reactions and maturity are already remarkable, especially when he is under pressure. The future of Croatia, he has emerged as a key pillar in Dalić's team.

Did you know?

With his opener against Austria on Matchday 6, Modrić became the only Croatia player to register more than one goal in their current Nations League campaign.

How they qualified

Highlights: Italy 1-0 England

04/06/2022 Italy 1-1 Germany

07/06/2022 Italy 2-1 Hungary

11/06/2022 England 0-0 Italy

14/06/2022 Germany 5-2 Italy

23/09/2022 Italy 1-0 England

26/09/2022 Hungary 0-2 Italy

How they qualified

The only side to remain unbeaten through League A, the Netherlands started as they meant to go on by thumping neighbours Belgium 4-1 away. It hasn't all been plain sailing since: the Oranje came from 2-0 down to draw with Poland, while both wins against Wales came courtesy of added-time goals. Yet the Dutch always found a way, and sealed their passage with a 1-0 defeat of Belgium in Amsterdam.

Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

03/06/2022 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06/2022 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

11/06/2022 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

14/06/2022 Netherlands 3-2 Wales

22/09/2022 Poland 0-2 Netherlands

25/09/2022 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

Tactics

A back three, wing-backs who are a vital element of the attack, a midfield diamond with the point in front, and two strikers – usually Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay – who are fast, mobile and almost impossible to pin down. And, of course, a team full of players who can comfortably interchange positions.

Key player

Van Dijk is still the rock on which Dutch success is built. A colossus of a defender, a born leader, and occasional scorer of vital goals.

One to watch

Jurriën Timber. Van Dijk reckons the positionally smart, ball-playing 21-year-old Ajax defender is "much further in his development than I was at that age".

Did you know?

The Dutch had failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their matches in 2022 until Remko Pasveer took over in goal and proved unbeatable in the final two matches.

Watch Pasveer's superb save for the Netherlands