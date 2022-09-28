U19 Futsal EURO 2023 entries
Wednesday 28 September 2022
A record 36 teams have entered the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship with 35 set to compete to join hosts Croatia in next September's finals at Žatica Arena in Poreč.
Among the contenders are two debutants in Germany and Malta, while England, Kosovo and Lithuania return after taking part in the inaugural 2019 edition. Spain will aim to continue their domination after winning the first two editions in 2019 and 2022.
The preliminary round will run from 17 to 22 January and the main round between 21 and 26 March, deciding Croatia's seven rivals for the finals. The qualifying draw will be on 3 November, with the procedure and number of teams beginning in the preliminary round to be confirmed.
U19 Futsal EURO 2023 entrants
Bye to finals
Croatia (hosts)
Entering qualifying
Spain (holders) coefficient 13.667
Portugal 11.000
Poland 9.000
Ukraine 8.167
France 5.167
Italy 5.000
Belgium 4.667
Romania 4.467
Netherlands 4.333
Bosnia and Herzegovina 4.333
Türkiye 4.333
Slovenia 4.333
Slovakia 4.333
Latvia 4.000
Finland 4.000
Czechia 4.000
Serbia 3.667
Greece 3.083
Belarus 3.000
Hungary 2.667
Moldova 2.667
Andorra 2.500
Kazakhstan 2.000
Georgia 2.000
Azerbaijan 2.000
Montenegro 1.967
England 1.667
North Macedonia 1.500
San Marino 0.333
Kosovo 0.333
Lithuania 0.333
Estonia 0.000
Gibraltar 0.000
Germany 0.000
Malta 0.000
- Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (Riga) and 2022 (as hosts in Jaén).
- Croatia were runners-up in 2019 while Portugal made the 2022 final having lost in the 2019 semis.
- Poland have played in the semi-finals in both editions while Ukraine got to the last four in 2022 (having gone out in the 2019 group stage, a round where Croatia fell last time).
- Other teams aiming for a finals return are France (2022), Italy (2022), Latvia (2019 hosts), Netherlands (2019) and Romania (2022).
- Germany and Malta are making their debut, while England, Kosovo and Lithuania return after taking part in qualifying for the inaugural 2019 edition
- Russia are suspended.
Competition calendar
Qualifying draw: 3 November 2022
Preliminary round: 17–22 January 2023
Main round: 21–26 March 2023
Final tournament: 3–10 September 2023 (provisional)