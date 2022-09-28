Meet the UEFA Women's Champions League group contenders

Sixteen history-making teams will take part in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, with the draw streamed live from 13:00 CET on 3 October.

Holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Wolfsburg, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are joined by the 12 round 2 winners. Fixtures run between 19 October and 22 December.

We introduce the contenders that will compete in the four groups.

The contenders Pot 1: Lyon (FRA, holders), Wolfsburg (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Barcelona (ESP)

Round 2 winners: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Rosengård (SWE), Slavia Praha (CZE), Vllaznia (ALB)

DAZN/YouTube: watch all the games

Pot 1 (direct entrants)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿1

How they qualified: Holders, French champions

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners x 8 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Last season reached their record tenth final before dethroning Barcelona to claim an unmatched eighth title.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 2

How they qualified: Spanish champions

Last season: Runners-up

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)

Reached three finals in four seasons.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿3

How they qualified: German champions

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Have reached at least the quarter-finals in all ten seasons since their 2012/13 debut, but are without a title since winning their first two campaigns.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿6

How they qualified: English champions

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 5 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Went out in a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-break behind Wolfsburg and Juventus in last season's group stage.

Round 2 winners

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿4

How they qualified: French runners-up; W4-1agg vs Häcken

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

Scored 25 goals without reply in their six group wins last season.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿5

How they qualified: German runners-up; W... agg vs Real Sociedad

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 8

How they qualified: Czech champions; W1-0agg vs Valur

Last season: Round 2

Domestic honours: 19 x League champions (inc Czechoslovakia), 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19)

First Czech team to make the new group stage after missing out against Arsenal in round 2 last season.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 10

How they qualified: English runners-up; W?agg vs Ajax

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 11

How they qualified: Swedish champions; W4-2agg vs Brann

Last season: Round 2

Domestic honours: 12 x League champions, 15 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2003/04 as Malmö FF)

Have reached six quarter-finals since 2011/12.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 17

How they qualified: Italian champions; W4-0 vs Racing Union, W3-1 vs Qiryat Gat, W?agg vs HB Køge

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 5 x League champion﻿s, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿22

How they qualified: Third place, Spain; W6-0 vs Sturm Graz, W1-0 vs Manchester City, Wagg vs Rosenborg

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿23

How they qualified: Austrian champions; W7-0 vs Ljuboten, W3-0 vs Dinamo-BSUPC, Wagg vs KuPS Kuopio

Last season: Round 1 final

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 8 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 16 (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿26

How they qualified: Swiss champions; W6-0 vs KÍ, W1-0 vs Apollon LFC, Wagg vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo

Last season: Round 1 semi-finals

Domestic honours: 23 x League champions, 15 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 16 (2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2018/19)

Only Sparta Praha (33 in Czechoslovakia and Czechia) and Mašinac Niš (25 in Yugoslavia, Serbia & Montenegro and Serbia) have won more European women's domestic league titles.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 27

How they qualified: Dutch runners-up; W3-1 vs Kristianstad, W2-1 vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Wagg vs Arsenal

Last season: Did not enter

Domestic honours: 2 x League champions, 5 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 16 (2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22)﻿: 28

How they qualified: Swedish runners-up; W agg vs Paris Saint-Germain

Last season: Round of 32

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2011/12, 2012/13 both as Göteborg)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿35

How they qualified: Albanian champions; W1-0 vs Spartak Myjava, W3-2agg vs Vorskla-Kharkiv-2

Last season: Round 2

Domestic honours: 9 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 32 (2019/20)

First Albanian club to reach the last 16 of any UEFA competition since KF Tirana in the 1989/90 men's European Cup.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 37

How they qualified: Portuguese champions; W9-0 vs Hajvalia, W2-1 vs Twente, W? agg vs Rangers

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 2 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Group stage (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿51

How they qualified: Danish champions; Wagg vs Juventus

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 2 x League champions

Previous European best: Group stage (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Italian runners-up; W3-1 vs Glasgow City, W0-0, 5-4pens vs Paris FC, Wagg vs Sparta Praha

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Debut season

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.