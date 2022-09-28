Meet the UEFA Women's Champions League group contenders
Wednesday 28 September 2022
Meet the 16 teams in the draw on 3 October.
Sixteen history-making teams will take part in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, with the draw streamed live from 13:00 CET on 3 October.
Holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Wolfsburg, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are joined by the 12 round 2 winners. Fixtures run between 19 October and 22 December.
We introduce the contenders that will compete in the four groups.
The contenders
Pot 1: Lyon (FRA, holders), Wolfsburg (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Barcelona (ESP)
Round 2 winners: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Rosengård (SWE), Slavia Praha (CZE), Vllaznia (ALB)
Pot 1 (direct entrants)
Lyon (FRA, holders)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 1
How they qualified: Holders, French champions
Last season: Winners
Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners x 8 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)
- Last season reached their record tenth final before dethroning Barcelona to claim an unmatched eighth title.
Barcelona (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 2
How they qualified: Spanish champions
Last season: Runners-up
Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)
- Reached three finals in four seasons.
Wolfsburg (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 3
How they qualified: German champions
Last season: Semi-finals
Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
- Have reached at least the quarter-finals in all ten seasons since their 2012/13 debut, but are without a title since winning their first two campaigns.
Chelsea (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 6
How they qualified: English champions
Last season: Group stage
Domestic honours: 5 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)
- Went out in a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-break behind Wolfsburg and Juventus in last season's group stage.
Round 2 winners
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 4
How they qualified: French runners-up; W4-1agg vs Häcken
Last season: Semi-finals
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
- Scored 25 goals without reply in their six group wins last season.
Bayern München (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 5
How they qualified: German runners-up; W... agg vs Real Sociedad
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 8
How they qualified: Czech champions; W1-0agg vs Valur
Last season: Round 2
Domestic honours: 19 x League champions (inc Czechoslovakia), 3 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19)
- First Czech team to make the new group stage after missing out against Arsenal in round 2 last season.
Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 10
How they qualified: English runners-up; W?agg vs Ajax
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)
Rosengård (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 11
How they qualified: Swedish champions; W4-2agg vs Brann
Last season: Round 2
Domestic honours: 12 x League champions, 15 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Semi-finals (2003/04 as Malmö FF)
- Have reached six quarter-finals since 2011/12.
Juventus (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 17
How they qualified: Italian champions; W4-0 vs Racing Union, W3-1 vs Qiryat Gat, W?agg vs HB Køge
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: 5 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)
Real Madrid (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 22
How they qualified: Third place, Spain; W6-0 vs Sturm Graz, W1-0 vs Manchester City, Wagg vs Rosenborg
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place
Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)
St. Pölten (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 23
How they qualified: Austrian champions; W7-0 vs Ljuboten, W3-0 vs Dinamo-BSUPC, Wagg vs KuPS Kuopio
Last season: Round 1 final
Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 8 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Round of 16 (2020/21)
Zürich (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 26
How they qualified: Swiss champions; W6-0 vs KÍ, W1-0 vs Apollon LFC, Wagg vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo
Last season: Round 1 semi-finals
Domestic honours: 23 x League champions, 15 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Round of 16 (2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2018/19)
- Only Sparta Praha (33 in Czechoslovakia and Czechia) and Mašinac Niš (25 in Yugoslavia, Serbia & Montenegro and Serbia) have won more European women's domestic league titles.
Ajax (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 27
How they qualified: Dutch runners-up; W3-1 vs Kristianstad, W2-1 vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Wagg vs Arsenal
Last season: Did not enter
Domestic honours: 2 x League champions, 5 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Round of 16 (2018/19)
Häcken (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 28
How they qualified: Swedish runners-up; W agg vs Paris Saint-Germain
Last season: Round of 32
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2011/12, 2012/13 both as Göteborg)
Vllaznia (ALB)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 35
How they qualified: Albanian champions; W1-0 vs Spartak Myjava, W3-2agg vs Vorskla-Kharkiv-2
Last season: Round 2
Domestic honours: 9 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Round of 32 (2019/20)
- First Albanian club to reach the last 16 of any UEFA competition since KF Tirana in the 1989/90 men's European Cup.
SL Benfica (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 37
How they qualified: Portuguese champions; W9-0 vs Hajvalia, W2-1 vs Twente, W? agg vs Rangers
Last season: Group stage
Domestic honours: 2 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Group stage (2021/22)
HB Køge (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 51
How they qualified: Danish champions; Wagg vs Juventus
Last season: Group stage
Domestic honours: 2 x League champions
Previous European best: Group stage (2021/22)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): N/A
How they qualified: Italian runners-up; W3-1 vs Glasgow City, W0-0, 5-4pens vs Paris FC, Wagg vs Sparta Praha
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Debut season
Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.