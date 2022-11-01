2023/24 UEFA Champions League: Matches, final, key dates

The 69th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 32nd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, begins on 27 June 2023 and runs to 1 June 2024.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

When were the 2023/24 Champions League qualifying matches?

The preliminary round is the start of the road to Wembley UEFA via Getty Images

﻿Preliminary round semi-finals: 27 June 2023

﻿Preliminary round final: 30 June 2023

First qualifying round: 11/12 and 18/19 July 2023

Second qualifying round: 25/26 July and 1/2 August 2023

Third qualifying round: 8/9 and 15 August 2023

Play-offs: 22/23 and 29/30 August 2023

When are the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

When do the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League start?

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024

Where is the Champions League final in 2024?

Bayern v Dortmund: The full story of the 2013 final

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at London's Wembley Stadium. The highlight of European football's club calendar is returning to the London venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the UEFA Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.