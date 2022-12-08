All the 2022/23 Women's Champions League group fixtures and results: Wolfsburg through, Barcelona and Chelsea lose perfect starts

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage is well and truly under way with Wolfsburg the first team through after beating Roma on Matchday 4, when Barcelona's perfect start to the campaign ended at Bayern München and Chelsea were held at Real Madrid. Arsenal's third win in four games moved them to the brink of Group C qualification, while Lyon's second successive win has the holders right back in contention.

State of play Through to quarter-finals: Wolfsburg

Games continue over the next month until the deciding fixtures on 21 and 22 December. The top two in each group progress to March's quarter-finals, with the semis the following month and the final at PSV Stadium, Eindhoven, to be held on the first weekend of June.

All times CET.

Thursday 8 December:

Group A

Vllaznia 0-4 Paris, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Group B

Wolfsburg 4-2 Roma, St. Pölten 1-1 Slavia Praha

Wednesday 7 December:



Group C

Lyon 4-0 Zürich, Arsenal 1-0 Juventus

Group D

Rosengård 1-3 Benfica, Bayern 3-1 Barcelona

Thursday 24 November:

Group C

Zürich 0-3 Lyon, Juventus 1-1 Arsenal

Group D

Barcelona 3-0 Bayern, Benfica 1-0 Rosengård

Wednesday 23 November:

Group A

Paris 5-0 Vllaznia, Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

Group B

Slavia Praha 0-1 St. Pölten, Roma 1-1 Wolfsburg

Thursday 27 October:

Group C

Juventus 1-1 Lyon, Arsenal 3-1 Zürich

Group D

Rosengård 1-4 Barcelona, Benfica 2-3 Bayern

Wednesday 26 October:

Group A

Real Madrid 0-0 Paris, Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia

Group B

St. Pölten 3-4 Roma, Slavia Praha 0-2 Wolfsburg

Thursday 20 October:

Group A

Vllaznia 0-2 Real Madrid, Paris 0-1 Chelsea

Group B

Wolfsburg 4-0 St. Pölten, Roma 1-0 Slavia Praha

Wednesday 19 October:



Group C

Zürich 0-2 Juventus, Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

Group D

Bayern 2-1 Rosengård, Barcelona 9-0 Benfica

FUTURE MATCHDAYS

Thursday 15 December:

Group C

Juventus vs Zürich (18:45), Arsenal vs Lyon (21:00)

Group D

Rosengård vs Bayern (18:45), Benfica vs Barcelona (21:00)

Friday 16 December:

Group A

Vllaznia vs Chelsea (18:45), Paris vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Group B

Roma vs St. Pölten (18:45), Wolfsburg vs Slavia Praha (21:00)

Wednesday 21 December:

Group C

Zürich vs Arsenal (18:45), Lyon vs Juventus (18:45)

Group D

Barcelona vs Rosengård (21:00), Bayern vs Benfica (21:00)

Thursday 22 December:

Group A

Real Madrid vs Vllaznia (21:00), Chelsea vs Paris (21:00)

Group B

St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Slavia Praha vs Roma (18:45)

Knockout stage dates

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 10 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

Saturday 3 June (18:00)