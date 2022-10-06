Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 6 October 2022
Nine sides feature in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 3, including two players apiece from Italian sides Napoli and Juventus.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Diogo Costa (Porto) – 16 points
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 14 points
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 13 points
Reece James (Chelsea) – 20 points
Midfielders
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 14 points
Ángel Di María (Juventus) – 15 points
Amine Harit (Marseille) – 13 points
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) – 16 points
Sadio Mané (Bayern) – 15 points
Forwards
André Silva (Leipzig) – 16 points
Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.