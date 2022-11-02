Champions League group stage: Who qualified for the round of 16?

Through to round of 16: Bayern*, Benfica*, Chelsea*, Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Man City*, Milan, Napoli*, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto*, Real Madrid*, Tottenham*

*Group winners

Confirmed in third place and the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Confirmed in fourth place: Atlético, Celtic, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Plzeň, Rangers

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 2 November

Group A

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NAP Napoli Playing now 6 5 0 1 20 6 14 15 LIV Liverpool Playing now 6 5 0 1 17 6 11 15 AJX Ajax Playing now 6 2 0 4 11 16 -5 6 RAN Rangers Playing now 6 0 0 6 2 22 -20 0

Napoli are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Liverpool are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Ajax finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Rangers finish fourth.

Group B

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Porto Playing now 6 4 0 2 12 7 5 12 BRU Club Brugge Playing now 6 3 2 1 7 4 3 11 BL Leverkusen Playing now 6 1 2 3 4 8 -4 5 ATL Atlético Playing now 6 1 2 3 5 9 -4 5

Porto are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Club Brugge are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Leverkusen finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Atlético finish fourth.

Group C

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BAY Bayern Playing now 6 6 0 0 18 2 16 18 INT Inter Playing now 6 3 1 2 10 7 3 10 BAR Barcelona Playing now 6 2 1 3 12 12 0 7 PLZ Plzeň Playing now 6 0 0 6 5 24 -19 0

Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Inter are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Barcelona finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Plzeň finish fourth.

Group D

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts TOT Tottenham Playing now 6 3 2 1 8 6 2 11 EIN Frankfurt Playing now 6 3 1 2 7 8 -1 10 SCP Sporting CP Playing now 6 2 1 3 8 9 -1 7 OM Marseille Playing now 6 2 0 4 8 8 0 6

Tottenham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Frankfurt are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Sporting finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Marseille finish fourth.

Group E

Group E Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 6 4 1 1 10 4 6 13 ACM Milan Playing now 6 3 1 2 12 7 5 10 SBG Salzburg Playing now 6 1 3 2 5 9 -4 6 DZ Dinamo Zagreb Playing now 6 1 1 4 4 11 -7 4

Chelsea are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Milan are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Salzburg finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Dinamo finish fourth.

Group F

Group F Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts RM Real Madrid Playing now 6 4 1 1 15 6 9 13 LEI Leipzig Playing now 6 4 0 2 13 9 4 12 SHK Shakhtar Donetsk Playing now 6 1 3 2 8 10 -2 6 CEL Celtic Playing now 6 0 2 4 4 15 -11 2

Real Madrid are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Leipzig are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Shakhtar finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Celtic finish fourth.

Group G

Group G Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts MC Man City Playing now 6 4 2 0 14 2 12 14 BVB Dortmund Playing now 6 2 3 1 10 5 5 9 SEV Sevilla Playing now 6 1 2 3 6 12 -6 5 CPH Copenhagen Playing now 6 0 3 3 1 12 -11 3

Man City are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Dortmund are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Sevilla finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Copenhagen finish fourth.

Group H

Group H Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SLB Benfica Playing now 6 4 2 0 16 7 9 14 PAR Paris Playing now 6 4 2 0 16 7 9 14 JUV Juventus Playing now 6 1 0 5 9 13 -4 3 MHA M. Haifa Playing now 6 1 0 5 7 21 -14 3

Benfica are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Paris are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Juventus finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Maccabi Haifa finish fourth.