Champions League group stage: Who qualified for the round of 16?
Wednesday 2 November 2022
Article summary
Find out who qualified for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Article top media content
Article body
Through to round of 16: Bayern*, Benfica*, Chelsea*, Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Man City*, Milan, Napoli*, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto*, Real Madrid*, Tottenham*
*Group winners
Confirmed in third place and the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP
Confirmed in fourth place: Atlético, Celtic, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Plzeň, Rangers
All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Last updated: 2 November
Group A Live now
Napoli are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Liverpool are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Ajax finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Rangers finish fourth.
Group B Live now
Porto are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Club Brugge are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Leverkusen finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Atlético finish fourth.
Group C Live now
Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Inter are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Barcelona finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Plzeň finish fourth.
Group D Live now
Tottenham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Frankfurt are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Sporting finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Marseille finish fourth.
Group E Live now
Chelsea are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Milan are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Salzburg finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Dinamo finish fourth.
Group F Live now
Real Madrid are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Leipzig are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Shakhtar finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Celtic finish fourth.
Group G Live now
Man City are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Dortmund are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Sevilla finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Copenhagen finish fourth.
Group H Live now
Benfica are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Paris are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.
Juventus finish third and reach the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
Maccabi Haifa finish fourth.