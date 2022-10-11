UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League group stage permutations: Who needs what?

Tuesday 11 October 2022

As Matchday 4 approaches we discover who can qualify for the round of 16 and whether any teams could be out of the running by Matchday 5.

Bayern will be through to the round of 16 if they beat Plzeň
Bayern will be through to the round of 16 if they beat Plzeň Getty Images

Could qualify on Matchday 4: Real Madrid, Man City, Dortmund, Paris, Benfica, Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern, Inter
Could be eliminated from Champions League round of 16 contention but still reach the Europa League: Celtic, Sevilla, Copenhagen, Maccabi Haifa*, Rangers, Barcelona, Plzeň
* Could be confirmed in fourth place

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Group A

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NAP Napoli
Playing now
3 3 0 0 13 2 11 9
LIV Liverpool
Playing now
3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6
AJX Ajax
Playing now
3 1 0 2 6 8 -2 3
RAN Rangers
Playing now
3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0

12/10: Napoli (9 points) vs Ajax (3), Rangers (0) vs Liverpool (6)

Napoli will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat.

Rangers will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win.

26/10: Napoli vs Rangers, Ajax vs Liverpool
01/11: Liverpool vs Napoli, Rangers vs Ajax

Group B

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BRU Club Brugge
Playing now
3 3 0 0 7 0 7 9
POR Porto
Playing now
3 1 0 2 3 6 -3 3
BL Leverkusen
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
ATL Atlético
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

12/10: Atlético (3) vs Club Brugge (9), Leverkusen (3) vs Porto (3)

Club Brugge will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. They will be confirmed as group winners if they win and the other game is drawn.

26/10: Club Brugge vs Porto, Atlético vs Leverkusen
01/11: Porto vs Atlético, Leverkusen vs Club Brugge

Group C

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BAY Bayern
Playing now
3 3 0 0 9 0 9 9
INT Inter
Playing now
3 2 0 1 3 2 1 6
BAR Barcelona
Playing now
3 1 0 2 5 4 1 3
PLZ Plzeň
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0

12/10: Barcelona (3) vs Inter (6), Plzeň (0) vs Bayern (9)

Bayern will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Barcelona do not, or if Bayern draw and Barcelona lose.

Inter will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Plzeň do not.

Barcelona will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Bayern avoid defeat.

Plzeň will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Barcelona do not win.

26/10: Inter vs Plzeň, Barcelona vs Bayern
01/11: Bayern vs Inter, Plzeň vs Barcelona

Group D

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SCP Sporting CP
Playing now
3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6
TOT Tottenham
Playing now
3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
EIN Frankfurt
Playing now
3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4
OM Marseille
Playing now
3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3

12/10: Tottenham (4) vs Frankfurt (4), Sporting CP (6) vs Marseille (3)

No team can reach the round of 16 or be eliminated from contention on Matchday 4.

26/10: Tottenham vs Sporting CP, Frankfurt vs Marseille
01/11: Sporting CP vs Frankfurt, Marseille vs Tottenham

Group E

Group E Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SBG Salzburg
Playing now
3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5
CHE Chelsea
Playing now
3 1 1 1 4 2 2 4
ACM Milan
Playing now
3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
DZ Dinamo Zagreb
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3

11/10: Dinamo Zagreb (3) vs Salzburg (5), AC Milan (4) vs Chelsea (4)

No team can reach the round of 16 or be eliminated from contention on Matchday 4.

25/10: Salzburg vs Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan
02/11: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan vs Salzburg

Group F

Group F Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
RM Real Madrid
Playing now
3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9
SHK Shakhtar Donetsk
Playing now
3 1 1 1 6 4 2 4
LEI Leipzig
Playing now
3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3
CEL Celtic
Playing now
3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

11/10: Shakhtar (4) vs Real Madrid (9), Celtic (1) vs Leipzig (3)

Real Madrid will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. Madrid will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Leipzig do not.

Celtic will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Shakhtar avoid defeat.

25/10﻿: Celtic vs Shakhtar, Leipzig vs Real Madrid
02/11﻿: Real Madrid vs Celtic, Shakhtar vs Leipzig

Group G

Group G Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
MC Man City
Playing now
3 3 0 0 11 1 10 9
BVB Dortmund
Playing now
3 2 0 1 8 3 5 6
SEV Sevilla
Playing now
3 0 1 2 1 8 -7 1
CPH Copenhagen
Playing now
3 0 1 2 0 8 -8 1

11/10: Copenhagen (1) vs Man City (9), Dortmund (6) vs Sevilla (1)

Man City will be through to the round of 16 if they win, or if they draw and Sevilla do not win.

Dortmund will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Copenhagen do not.

Sevilla will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose.

Copenhagen will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win and Dortmund win.

25/10﻿: Sevilla vs Copenhagen, Dortmund vs Man City
02/11﻿: Man City vs Sevilla, Copenhagen vs Dortmund

Group H

Group H Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
PAR Paris
Playing now
3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7
SLB Benfica
Playing now
3 2 1 0 5 2 3 7
JUV Juventus
Playing now
3 1 0 2 5 5 0 3
MHA M. Haifa
Playing now
3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

11/10: Maccabi Haifa (0) vs Juventus (3), Paris (7) vs Benfica (7)

Paris will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Juventus do not.

Benfica will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Juventus do not.

Maccabi Haifa will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose.

25/10﻿: Paris vs Maccabi Haifa, Benfica vs Juventus
02/11﻿: Juventus vs Paris, Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

