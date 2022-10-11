Champions League group stage permutations: Who needs what?
Tuesday 11 October 2022
As Matchday 4 approaches we discover who can qualify for the round of 16 and whether any teams could be out of the running by Matchday 5.
Could qualify on Matchday 4: Real Madrid, Man City, Dortmund, Paris, Benfica, Napoli, Club Brugge, Bayern, Inter
Could be eliminated from Champions League round of 16 contention but still reach the Europa League: Celtic, Sevilla, Copenhagen, Maccabi Haifa*, Rangers, Barcelona, Plzeň
* Could be confirmed in fourth place
Group A Live now
12/10: Napoli (9 points) vs Ajax (3), Rangers (0) vs Liverpool (6)
Napoli will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat.
Rangers will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win.
26/10: Napoli vs Rangers, Ajax vs Liverpool
01/11: Liverpool vs Napoli, Rangers vs Ajax
Group B Live now
12/10: Atlético (3) vs Club Brugge (9), Leverkusen (3) vs Porto (3)
Club Brugge will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. They will be confirmed as group winners if they win and the other game is drawn.
26/10: Club Brugge vs Porto, Atlético vs Leverkusen
01/11: Porto vs Atlético, Leverkusen vs Club Brugge
Group C Live now
12/10: Barcelona (3) vs Inter (6), Plzeň (0) vs Bayern (9)
Bayern will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Barcelona do not, or if Bayern draw and Barcelona lose.
Inter will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Plzeň do not.
Barcelona will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Bayern avoid defeat.
Plzeň will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Barcelona do not win.
26/10: Inter vs Plzeň, Barcelona vs Bayern
01/11: Bayern vs Inter, Plzeň vs Barcelona
Group D Live now
12/10: Tottenham (4) vs Frankfurt (4), Sporting CP (6) vs Marseille (3)
No team can reach the round of 16 or be eliminated from contention on Matchday 4.
26/10: Tottenham vs Sporting CP, Frankfurt vs Marseille
01/11: Sporting CP vs Frankfurt, Marseille vs Tottenham
Group E Live now
11/10: Dinamo Zagreb (3) vs Salzburg (5), AC Milan (4) vs Chelsea (4)
No team can reach the round of 16 or be eliminated from contention on Matchday 4.
25/10: Salzburg vs Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan
02/11: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan vs Salzburg
Group F Live now
11/10: Shakhtar (4) vs Real Madrid (9), Celtic (1) vs Leipzig (3)
Real Madrid will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat. Madrid will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Leipzig do not.
Celtic will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Shakhtar avoid defeat.
25/10: Celtic vs Shakhtar, Leipzig vs Real Madrid
02/11: Real Madrid vs Celtic, Shakhtar vs Leipzig
Group G Live now
11/10: Copenhagen (1) vs Man City (9), Dortmund (6) vs Sevilla (1)
Man City will be through to the round of 16 if they win, or if they draw and Sevilla do not win.
Dortmund will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Copenhagen do not.
Sevilla will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose.
Copenhagen will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win and Dortmund win.
25/10: Sevilla vs Copenhagen, Dortmund vs Man City
02/11: Man City vs Sevilla, Copenhagen vs Dortmund
Group H Live now
11/10: Maccabi Haifa (0) vs Juventus (3), Paris (7) vs Benfica (7)
Paris will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Juventus do not.
Benfica will be through to the round of 16 if they win and Juventus do not.
Maccabi Haifa will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not win. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose.
25/10: Paris vs Maccabi Haifa, Benfica vs Juventus
02/11: Juventus vs Paris, Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica