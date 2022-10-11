Lyon vs Arsenal: Match facts, previous meetings, key players

Reigning champions Lyon begin their latest defence of their UEFA Women's Champions League title against 2006/07 winners Arsenal.

The Division 1 Féminine outfit, who extended their record trophy haul in this competition to eight last season with a 3-1 final success against Barcelona in Turin, come up against the Gunners for the first time since 2010/11, when they prevailed in the semi-finals en route to lifting their first European title.

Lyon vs Arsenal: latest updates

Les Fenottes triumphed 5-2 on aggregate in April 2011 (2-0 h, 3-2 a), Jordan Nobbs and Jen Beattie featuring in both legs for the Gunners; current Arsenal skipper Kim Little started the first-leg defeat in Lyon. Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Eugénie Le Sommer all featured in both matches, whilst current Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor was in the starting XI for the French side in the away leg.

Lyon have won their last four meetings against the Londoners since a 0-0 draw in France in the quarter-final first leg in November 2007; they would go on to eliminate then-holders Arsenal with a 3-2 win in Borehamwood the following week.

In addition to UEFA Women's Champions League success last term, Bompastor guided Lyon to their 15th league title in 16 seasons, finishing 11 points clear of nearest rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal, who lost out on a first FA Women’s Super League title since 2019 by a point to Chelsea last term, reached a competition record 14th quarter-final last season, where they were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate by Wolfsburg (1-1 h, 0-2 a).

The Gunners confirmed their group stage place with a narrow Round 2 victory against last season's Eredivisie runners-up Ajax, triumphing 1-0 in Duivendrecht after a 2-2 home first-leg draw.

Players to watch

Lyon's Daniëlle van de Donk AFP via Getty Images

Daniëlle van de Donk

The 31-year-old spent almost six years with Arsenal before moving to Lyon in the summer of 2021.

Van de Donk joined the north London outfit from Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC in November 2015, going on to score 28 goals in 96 league appearances for the Gunners.

Only Vivianne Miedema (22) scored more league goals for Arsenal than Van de Donk's 11 in their successful Women's Super League campaign of 2018/19.

The midfielder won three trophies during her six years with the English side, also lifting the FA Women's Cup in 2015/16 and the FA Women's Super League Cup two years later.

She scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's 8-0 second-leg win at home to Slavia Praha in the last 16 of this competition in October 2019.

Van de Donk returned to Lyon action in June 2022 with her first appearance in over six months in an injury-hit first season with the club.

Vivianne Miedema

The 26-year-old scored Arsenal's win at Ajax in the second leg of their Round 2 qualifying tie on 28 September.

Four days earlier the forward had hit her first goals of the season with a double in the 4-0 win against north London rivals Tottenham.

The Netherlands international is in her sixth season with the Gunners after joining from Bayern in 2017, and committed her future to club with a new deal in May 2022.

Miedema was Arsenal's leading scorer in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season with seven goals, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 qualifying victory against Slavia Praha in September 2021.

The striker has been joint-top scorer in two campaigns in this competition, hitting eight goals for Bayern in 2016/17 and ten for Arsenal in 2019/20.

Only Chelsea's Sam Kerr (20) scored more Super League goals last season than Miedema's 14; the Dutchwoman also supplied a joint-high eight assists in the division.