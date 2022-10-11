Wolfsburg vs St Pölten: Match facts, previous meetings, key players

Wolfsburg, who are searching for their first UEFA Women's Champions League title since 2014, get their Group B campaign under way against St. Pölten, Austria's first group stage representatives.

Die Wölfinnen reached last season's semi-final where they bowed out after failing to overturn a 5-1 first-leg deficit against Barcelona, bowing out despite a 2-0 home victory.

Wolfsburg vs St Pölten: latest updates

The Frauen-Bundesliga club made it out of Group A last term and into the quarter-final stage for a UEFA Women's Champions League record tenth campaign after a three-way tiebreak ensured they topped the section ahead of Juventus in second and Chelsea, who they beat 4-0 on Matchday 6 to qualify.

The She-Wolves, who lifted successive UEFA Women's Champions League titles in 2013 and 2014, reclaimed the German domestic crown last season from nearest challengers Bayern München. That was Wolfsburg's fifth Frauen-Bundesliga title in six campaigns and seventh overall, equalling 1. FFC Frankfurt's record.

St. Pölten, eliminated in Round 1 of qualifying in last season's competition, recorded comprehensive victories at that stage this time round against North Macedonian side Ljuboten (7-0) and Dinamo-BSUPC of Belarus (3-0). Celia Brancao-Ribeiro's side required extra time to get the better of Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio in Round 2, Mateja Zver's second goal of the second leg, that secured a 3-2 aggregate victory, coming in the 118th minute of a 2-2 home draw.

The ÖFB-Frauenliga club reached the last 16 of this competition in 2020/21, going 2-0 up in the first leg away to Swedish outfit Rosengård before eventually drawing 2-2 ahead of a 2-0 home loss a week later.

Players to watch

Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp UEFA via Getty Images

Alexandra Popp

The 31-year-old struck four goals in the 8-2 DFB Pokal second round victory against FSV Gütersloh 2009 on 11 September.

Popp also scored in the She-Wolves' opening Frauen-Bundesliga match this term, hitting the second goal in the 4-0 home success versus Essen on 17 September.

The forward was restricted to 15 club appearances last season, returning to action in March 2022 after almost a year out with a knee injury.

Ahead of Matchday 1 only Lyon's Wendie Renard (102) has made more UEFA Women's Champions appearances than Popp's 85.

She is searching for a fourth winners' medal in this competition having triumphed with FCR 2001 Duisburg in the 2008/09 UEFA Women's Cup and Wolfsburg in 2012/13 and 2013/14.

Her goal sparked Die Wölfinnen's comeback from 2-0 down against Tyresö FF in the 2014 showpiece, the Frauen-Bundesliga outfit eventually winning 4-3.

Popp hit six goals as Germany were runners-up at Women's EURO 2022, losing out to England's Beth Mead on the Top Scorer award due to fewer assists.

Mateja Zver

The 34-year-old scored four goals in as many outings in qualifying as St. Pölten became the first Austrian representatives in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage.

The forward hit all three goals in the Round 2 tie against KuPS, including the decisive 118th-minute strike in the second leg on 28 September.

Zver gave St. Pölten a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 fixture against Rosengård in March 2021, before the Swedish club fought back to win the tie 4-2.

She scored her first ÖFB-Frauenliga goal of this campaign in a 5-1 win at Union Kleinmünchen/FC Blau-Weiß Linz on 2 October.

The Slovenian international hit 13 league goals last term, finishing two behind leading scorer Annabel Schasching of Sturm Graz.