Roma vs Slavia Praha: Match facts, previous meetings, key players

Roma, who have reached the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage in their first season in European competition, will hope to make more history against three-time quarter-finalists Slavia Praha.

Le Giallorosse, who secured their first top-two finish in Serie A last season as they ended five points behind champions Juventus, overcame Scottish outfit Glasgow City (3-1) in their first ever European tie in Round 1 before a penalty shoot-out success following a goalless draw against Paris FC to book their place in Round 2.

Roma vs Slavia Praha: latest updates

The club from the Italian capital then came up against Slavia's city rivals Sparta Praha, falling behind in both legs before securing a 6-2 aggregate victory (2-1 a, 4-1 h).

Slavia, who reached the last eight of the UEFA Women's Champions League on three occasions in the space of four campaigns between 2015/16 and 2018/19, won last season's Czech league and cup, seeing off the challenge of Sparta in both competitions.

Karel Piták's side became the first Czech club to seal a group stage spot in this competition following a narrow Round 2 win against Icelandic champions Valur, Tereza Kožárová scoring the only goal across the two legs (1-0 a, 0-0 h).

Players to watch

Roma's Emilie Haavi Getty Images

Emilie Haavi

The 30-year-old scored in both legs of the 6-2 aggregate victory against Sparta that sealed Roma's group stage spot, including a 90th-minute winner in a 2-1 first-leg away success.

Haavi had also struck the decisive penalty in the 5-4 shoot-out win against Paris FC in Round 1.

The attacker followed up with a double in the 5-0 Serie A home defeat of Parma on 2 October.

She joined Roma in December last year from LSK Kvinner FK, having ended the 2021 Norwegian season as the top flight's leading scorer with 13 goals.

The Norwegian international won three Toppserien titles with first club Røa before moving to Kvinner, where she clinched a further six league championships between 2014 and 2019.

Haavi was part of the Norway side that finished runners-up at Women's EURO 2013, making two appearances at the tournament; she was an unused substitute for the 1-0 final defeat by Germany.

Tereza Kožárová

The forward, who turns 31 on 18 October, hit the winning goal in Slavia's 1-0 Round 2 qualifying victory at Valur on 21 September.

Four days earlier, she had scored three goals in 13 first-half minutes as Slavia beat Viktoria Plzeň 8-0 in a league game.

Kožárová struck UEFA Women's Champions League hat-tricks in successive seasons, in a round of 32 home leg against Gintra in 2018/19 and away to Hibernian at the same stage of the following campaign.

She scored the second goal after coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 Czech Women's Cup final defeat of her former side Sparta in May to seal the club's first league and cup double since 2016.

The striker has hit over 200 goals for Slavia since joining from city rivals Sparta in 2012.