UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who needs what to qualify?

Thursday 13 October 2022

As Matchday 4 approaches we discover who can qualify for the round of 16 and whether any teams could be out of the running by Matchday 5.

Morales' Villarreal will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Beer-Sheva do not win
Morales' Villarreal will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Beer-Sheva do not win DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Could be confirmed in the top two on Matchday 4: İstanbul Başakşehir, West Ham*, Villarreal*, AZ*, Djurgården
*could be confirmed as group winners

Could be eliminated on Matchday 4: FCSB, Slovácko, Shamrock Rovers, Žalgiris

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 12 October

Group A

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BFK İstanbul Başakşehir
Playing now
3 2 1 0 7 0 7 7
FIO Fiorentina
Playing now
3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
HEA Hearts
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3
RFS RFS
Playing now
3 0 2 1 1 3 -2 2

13/10: İstanbul Başakşehir (7) vs RFS (2), Fiorentina (4) vs Hearts (3)

İstanbul Başakşehir will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Hearts lose.

27/10: Fiorentina vs İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts vs RFS
03/11: RFS vs Fiorentina, İstanbul Başakşehir vs Hearts

Group B

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
WES West Ham
Playing now
3 3 0 0 7 3 4 9
AND Anderlecht
Playing now
3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4
SIL Silkeborg
Playing now
3 1 0 2 7 4 3 3
SB FCSB
Playing now
3 0 1 2 1 8 -7 1

13/10: FCSB (1) vs Silkeborg (3), West Ham (9) vs Anderlecht (4)

West Ham will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat. West Ham will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Silkeborg do not.

FCSB will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Anderlecht avoid defeat.

27/10: Anderlecht vs FCSB, West Ham vs Silkeborg
03/11: FCSB vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs Anderlecht

Group C

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
VLR Villarreal
Playing now
3 3 0 0 11 4 7 9
LEC Lech
Playing now
3 1 1 1 7 5 2 4
HAP H. Beer-Sheva
Playing now
3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2
AUS Austria Wien
Playing now
3 0 1 2 1 9 -8 1

13/10: Austria Wien (1) vs Villarreal (9), H. Beer-Sheva (2) vs Lech (4)

Villarreal will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Beer-Sheva do not win. Villarreal will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Lech Poznań do not.

27/10: Villarreal vs H. Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien vs Lech 
03/11: Lech vs Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien

Group D

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
PTZ Partizan
Playing now
3 1 2 0 5 4 1 5
NIC Nice
Playing now
3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5
KÖL Köln
Playing now
3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4
SLO Slovácko
Playing now
3 0 1 2 5 8 -3 1

13/10: Partizan (5) vs Köln (4), Nice (5) vs Slovácko (1)

Slovácko will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Partizan win.

27/10: Slovácko vs Köln, Nice vs Partizan
03/11: Partizan vs Slovácko, Köln vs Nice

Group E

Group E Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
AZ AZ Alkmaar
Playing now
3 3 0 0 8 3 5 9
DNI Dnipro-1
Playing now
3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4
VAD Vaduz
Playing now
3 0 2 1 3 6 -3 2
APO Apollon
Playing now
3 0 1 2 3 6 -3 1

13/10: Apollon Limassol (1)vs AZ Alkmaar (9), Vaduz (2) vs Dnipro-1 (4)

AZ will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Vaduz do not win. AZ will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Dnipro-1 do not.

27/10: Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar, Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Limassol
03/11: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1

Group F

Group F Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
DJU Djurgården
Playing now
3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7
MOL Molde
Playing now
3 1 1 1 5 3 2 4
GNT Gent
Playing now
3 1 1 1 3 1 2 4
SHA Shamrock Rovers
Playing now
3 0 1 2 0 6 -6 1

13/10: Djurgården (7) vs Gent (4), Shamrock Rovers (1) vs Molde (4)

Djurgården will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Shamrock Rovers do not.

Shamrock Rovers will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Gent do not win.

27/10﻿: Molde vs Djurgården, Shamrock Rovers vs Gent
03/11﻿: Djurgården vs Shamrock Rovers, Gent vs Molde

Group G

Group G Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Ballkani
Playing now
3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4
SIV Sivasspor
Playing now
3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4
SLP Slavia Praha
Playing now
3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
CFR CFR Cluj
Playing now
3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4

13/10: CFR Cluj (4) vs Slavia Praha (4), Ballkani (4) vs Sivasspor (4)

Nothing can be settled in Matchday 4

27/10﻿: Ballkani vs Slavia Praha, Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj
03/11﻿: Slavia Praha vs Sivasspor, CFR Cluj vs Ballkani

Group H

Group H Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BSL Basel
Playing now
3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6
PYU Pyunik
Playing now
3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6
SVB Slovan Bratislava
Playing now
3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
ZAL Žalgiris
Playing now
3 0 1 2 0 3 -3 1

13/10: Slovan Bratislava (4) vs Basel (6), Žalgiris (1) vs Pyunik (6)

Žalgiris will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Basel win.

27/10﻿: Basel vs Žalgiris, Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik
03/11﻿: Žalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik vs Basel

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 13 October 2022