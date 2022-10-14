Guess your way to glory with the UEFA Women's Champions League Predictor game

Play this season's UEFA Women's Champions League Predictor to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes, presented by Euronics.

Predictor is the game where you put your prediction skills to the test and score points by guessing the results of UEFA Women's Champions League matches.﻿

As well as climbing the overall leaderboard to get your hands on some fantastic prizes, you can also set up private leagues to take on your friends, family and colleagues, and find out who's got the best prediction skills.

Play Predictor

Play UEFA Women's Champions League Predictor for the chance to win these amazing prizes.

Two tickets to the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final

Finish top of the overall leaderboard and win two tickets to Bilbao for the 2024 final – including travel and accommodation.

Your team's shirt

Finish 2nd–10th on the overall leaderboard and win the shirt of any team playing in a UEFA competition.

An official match ball

Finish 11th–20th on the overall leaderboard and win an official match ball, especially designed for the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Predictor rules