Portugal face Cameroon or Thailand for World Cup spot
Friday 14 October 2022
Portugal will take on Cameroon or Thailand on 22 February in the inter-confederation play-offs to earn a FIFA Women's World Cup debut.
Portugal will meet either Cameroon or Thailand on 22 February for a FIFA Women's World Cup place after the inter-confederation play-off draw was made.
Second in their qualifying group behind Germany, Portugal progressed to the UEFA play-offs and beat Belgium 2-1 and Iceland 4-1 after extra time. Holding the third best record of the three European play-off winners behind Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland, Portugal entered the inter-confederation play-offs, to be held in New Zealand.
The highest-ranked of the ten contenders, Portugal were placed as top seeds in the three-team Group A and given a bye to the final. So while they will meet New Zealand in a friendly on 17 February at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, the following day Cameroon and Thailand face off at the same venue in the Group A semi-final for the right to meet the European side on 22 February for a finals spot.
In all the inter-confederation play-offs will fill the last three of 32 spots in the finals in Australia and New Zealand, running from 20 July to 20 August 2023. The draw is at 08:30 CET on 22 October at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.
Inter-confederation play-off fixtures
Group A
Saturday 18 February
Semi-final:
Cameroon vs Thailand (Hamilton)
Wednesday 22 February
Final:
Portugal vs Cameroon/Thailand (Hamilton)
Group B
Semi-final: Saturday 18 February
Senegal vs Haiti (Auckland)
Final: Wednesday 22 February
Chile vs Senegal/Haiti (Auckland)
Group C
Semi-finals: Sunday 19 February
Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay (Hamilton)
Papua New Guinea vs Panama (Auckland)
Final: Thursday 23 February
Chinese Taipei/Paraguay vs Papua New Guinea/Panama (Hamilton)
Qualified so far
Hosts: 2 (Australia, New Zealand)
AFC: 5 (China, Japan, Philippines*, South Korea, Vietnam*)
CAF: 4 (Morocco*, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia*)
CONCACAF: 4 (Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States)
CONMEBOL: 3 (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)
UEFA: 11 (Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland*, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland)
*Debut