Portugal face Cameroon or Thailand for World Cup spot

Portugal will meet either Cameroon or Thailand on 22 February for a FIFA Women's World Cup place after the inter-confederation play-off draw was made.

Second in their qualifying group behind Germany, Portugal progressed to the UEFA play-offs and beat Belgium 2-1 and Iceland 4-1 after extra time. Holding the third best record of the three European play-off winners behind Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland, Portugal entered the inter-confederation play-offs, to be held in New Zealand.

Women's EURO highlights: Portugal comeback to hold Switzerland

The highest-ranked of the ten contenders, Portugal were placed as top seeds in the three-team Group A and given a bye to the final. So while they will meet New Zealand in a friendly on 17 February at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, the following day Cameroon and Thailand face off at the same venue in the Group A semi-final for the right to meet the European side on 22 February for a finals spot.

In all the inter-confederation play-offs will fill the last three of 32 spots in the finals in Australia and New Zealand, running from 20 July to 20 August 2023. The draw is at 08:30 CET on 22 October at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Inter-confederation play-off fixtures

Group A

Saturday 18 February

Semi-final:

Cameroon vs Thailand (Hamilton)

Wednesday 22 February

Final:

Portugal vs Cameroon/Thailand (Hamilton)

Group B

Semi-final: Saturday 18 February

Senegal vs Haiti (Auckland)

Final: Wednesday 22 February

Chile vs Senegal/Haiti (Auckland)

Group C

Semi-finals: Sunday 19 February

Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay (Hamilton)

Papua New Guinea vs Panama (Auckland)

Final: Thursday 23 February

Chinese Taipei/Paraguay vs Papua New Guinea/Panama (Hamilton)