What to look out for on UEFA Champions League Matchday 5

The UEFA Champions League continues with 16 games spread across Tuesday and Wednesday.

We pick out some key talking points ahead of the fifth round of fixtures.

25 October

Group E: Salzburg vs Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Group F: Celtic vs Shakhtar, Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Group G: Sevilla vs Copenhagen, Dortmund vs Man City

Group H: Paris vs Maccabi Haifa, Benfica vs Juventus

26 October

Group A: Napoli vs Rangers, Ajax vs Liverpool

Group B: Club Brugge vs Porto, Atlético vs Leverkusen

Group C: Inter vs Plzeň, Barcelona vs Bayern

Group D: Tottenham vs Sporting CP, Frankfurt vs Marseille

What to look out for

Can Bellingham help BVB to beat City?

Highlights: Man. City 2-1 Dortmund

Whether Erling Haaland makes an appearance as his Man City side take on his former team-mates at Dortmund is something of a moot point: with Pep Guardiola's side already qualified, the Norwegian may be rested. However, as BVB seek the point that would guarantee them a round of 16 place, Jude Bellingham may be the centre of attention, the No22 having admitted that it would be special to qualify against his compatriots: "It would be brilliant, wouldn't it?"

Fairly brilliant himself, the England midfielder has been captaining Dortmund in recent weeks (extraordinary given that he is only 19), and Guardiola has been a fan of his ever since City met BVB in the 2020/21 Champions League quarter-finals, when the coach smiled: "I can't believe [he's only 17]; maybe he's a liar!" Bellingham's development since has been no joke, with Man United great Roy Keane saying of him: "He wears No 22, because he is a No 10, No8 and a No4. The fact is, he has got everything."

Barcelona facing déjà vu against Bayern

Highlights: Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

Last season was the first since 2000/01 that Barcelona failed to make it out of the group stage but any hope that was a blip appears to be wishful thinking given their precarious position in Group C. The Blaugrana need Plzeň to get a result at Inter while they must try to halt the runaway train that is Bayern in the group stage – their current run of 11 successive victories at this phase is a competition record.

To keep their side of the bargain, Barcelona will doubtless lean heavily on former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski. Five goals in four group games shows the 34-year-old's powers are not diminishing but even he would concede their task is an uphill struggle. The contrast is also stark for the Polish marksman given, on Matchday 5 last season, he became the first player to score in nine successive Champions League appearances on more than one occasion.

Ajax on the brink for Liverpool visit

Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Speaking after scoring Liverpool's late winner in the reverse fixture against Ajax, Joël Matip said: "To get back on track and take three points from a great team, that's a good step." Yet not even the defender could have realised quite what a sliding doors moment that goal would prove to be given the sides reconvene in Amsterdam with the Anfield outfit six points ahead of their third-placed rivals.

The Reds plundered 14 goals in their following four games and followed that up with a crucial 1-0 home win against previously unbeaten Manchester City in the Premier League. Ajax, by contrast, lost three of their next five games with ten goals conceded in those damaging back-to-back Champions League reverses against Napoli. "We showed that we are a team that doesn't give up and that we are prepared to battle," said Daley Blind after the second setback. Alfred Schreuder's side will need all that spirit if they are to turn the tables here.

When are the UEFA Champions League group stage games being played? Matchday 5: 25/26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1/2 November 2022

Further ahead

• Shakhtar's 4-1 win at Leipzig was arguably the most eye-catching result of Matchday 1 but the German club will have the chance to make amends in their final group game.

• Bayern were one of three sides that finished last season's group stage campaign with a perfect six wins from six games. Should they beat Barcelona on Matchday 5, they will have the chance to repeat the feat at home to Inter.

• Porto and Atlético played out a dramatic final game in the group stage last season with Diego Simeone's men progressing despite starting the day as outsiders. They meet again on Matchday 6 this time around – expect more fireworks.