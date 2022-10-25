Champions League Matchday 5 Wednesday: Game-by-game preview

There is no let-up in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage schedule; get abreast of the next batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 5.

Wednesday 26 October

Highlights: Porto 0-4 Club Brugge

Four points clear at the top of Group B and yet to concede in this season's group stage, Club Brugge are already sure of a round of 16 place following a hard-won 0-0 draw at Atlético on Matchday 4. The right result in Belgium would secure Porto a top-two finish with a match to spare, defender Fábio Cardoso up for another test. "We continue to see every game as a final," he said.

Did you know?

After losing their first six games in Belgium, Porto have won the most recent two.

Highlights: Plzeň 0-2 Inter

Inter were denied victory by a late goal at the Camp Nou last time out but head-to-head advantage over Barcelona means they can be sure of a last-16 place with a win against point-less Plzeň. "We could have settled the group with two games to spare," sighed coach Simone Inzaghi. "We hope to give the fans this satisfaction against Viktoria Plzeň."

Did you know?

No Czech side has won away against a Serie A side in ten UEFA Champions League and European Cup games (D3 L7).

Highlights: Rangers 0-3 Napoli

With a 100% record in Group A, Napoli confirmed their qualification on Matchday 4, while Rangers' campaign reached a new low with a 7-1 home loss to Liverpool – the worst home defeat in their history. Still without a point, they are four adrift of Ajax at the foot of the section. "We've got a chance to put it right at Napoli," midfielder Scott Arfield told UEFA.com.

Did you know?

Rangers have won just once in 12 UEFA away games against Italian sides (D2 L9): 3-2 at Livorno in the 2006/07 UEFA Cup group stage.

Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Mohamed Salah's six-minute hat-trick at Rangers brought cheer for the Egyptian after a slow start to the season by his own lofty standards. "When we play to our potential we're a pretty good football team," said Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool, who need only avoid defeat at Ajax to be certain of qualifying. Alfred Schreuder's side lost 4-2 at Napoli on Matchday 4, but played better than the scoreline suggests.

Did you know?

Liverpool scored once in both of their previous away games at Ajax: a 5-1 defeat in 1967 and a 1-0 win in 2020.

Highlights: Leverkusen 2-0 Atlético

Third hosts fourth in Group C. Atlético were frustrated at home by Club Brugge last time out, but a win here guarantees Diego Simeone's side at least a third-placed finish. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen cannot afford to lose, the new coach having learned in last week's 3-0 home loss to Porto that "small mistakes can be fatal in the Champions League".

Did you know?

Atlético have won only one of their last nine European home games (D2 L6).

Highlights: Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

"We've got 12 points from four games in the toughest group and we're into the round of 16," beamed Julian Nagelsmann after Bayern completed the double over Plzeň. "Now we want to top the group." However, with Barcelona desperate for win – and ex-Bayern man Robert Lewandowski now joint top of the group stage standings with five goals – they can expect no favours.

Did you know?

Bayern have won their last four games against Barcelona, scoring 16 goals and conceding two.

Highlights: Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham

"You never know what is going to happen in the Champions League," said on-form Heung-Min Son after Spurs' Matchday 4 win against Frankfurt, and Group D remains a tough one to call. Since beating Tottenham in Lisbon, Sporting have lost back-to-back games against Marseille, with red card suspensions piling up.

Did you know?

Tottenham have won ten of their last 12 home games in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League (L2), winning each of the last four

Highlights: Marseille 0-1 Frankfurt

"It is a brutally tight section," said Eintracht captain Sebastian Rode, adding: "Everything is possible for us if we win our two games." The Europa League winners are two points adrift of OM, whose tails are up after back-to-back wins against Sporting, though defender Chancel Mbemba was well aware there was plenty more to do: "Our fight isn't over."

Did you know?

Marseille lost 4-0 in their only previous away game against Frankfurt, in the 2018/19 Europa League group stage.

