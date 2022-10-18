2023 Under-21 EURO final tournament draw made: Germany face England, Portugal take on Netherlands
Tuesday 18 October 2022
Holders Germany are in a group with England, Czechia and Israel as the draw was made for the finals in Georgia and Romania.
The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament draw has been made by tournament ambassadors Ianis Hagi and Aleksandr Iashvili.
The 16 teams: co-hosts Georgia and Romania, the nine qualifying group winners, the best runners-up and the four play-off winners, have been split into four groups for the finals, which run from 21 June to 8 July. The full schedule will be confirmed shortly.
U21 EURO final tournament draw
Group A: Georgia (hosts), Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands
Group B: Romania (hosts), Spain, Ukraine, Croatia
Group C: Czechia, England, Germany (holders), Israel
Group D: Norway, Switzerland, France, Italy
- Georgia, the sole finals debutants, meet 2021 runners-up Portugal and two-time champions Netherlands, as well as past semi-finalists Belgium.
- Spain, who have a record five titles along with Italy, beat Croatia 2-1 after extra time in the 2021 quarter-finals. Romania reached the 2019 semis while 2006 runners-up Ukraine are in their first final tournament for 12 years.
- Holders Germany are up against two past champions in Czechia and England. Germany beat Israel home and away in qualifying.
- Five-time winners Italy are in with 1988 champions France, 2011 runners-up Switzerland and two-time semi-finalists Norway.
U21 EURO stadiums
Georgia
Batumi, Batumi Arena: 3 Group C games, Semi-final, Final
Kutaisi, Shengelia Stadium: 3 Group C games, Quarter-final
Tbilisi, Meskhi Stadium: 3 Group A games, Quarter-final
Tbilisi, Paichadze Stadium: 3 Group A games (involving Georgia)
Romania
Bucharest, Giulești Stadium: 3 Group B games, Quarter-final
Bucharest, Steaua Stadium: 3 Group B games (involving Romania), Semi-final
Cluj-Napoca, CFR Cluj Stadium 3 Group D games
Cluj-Napoca, Cluj Arena: 3 Group D games, Quarter-final
U21 EURO match schedule
Group A/Group B: 21, 24, 27 June
Group C/Group D: 22, 25, 28 June
Quarter-finals: 1 & 2 July
Semi-finals: 5 July
Final: 8 July
U21 EURO knockout bracket
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group C
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group A
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group D
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group B
Semi-final 1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2
Semi-final 2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4
Final: Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2
2024 Olympic men's football tournament
Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France, and England, who cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament. If needed, a play-off will take place in Bucharest.