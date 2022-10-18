2023 Under-21 EURO final tournament draw made: Germany face England, Portugal take on Netherlands

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament draw has been made by tournament ambassadors Ianis Hagi and Aleksandr Iashvili.

The 16 teams: co-hosts Georgia and Romania, the nine qualifying group winners, the best runners-up and the four play-off winners, have been split into four groups for the finals, which run from 21 June to 8 July. The full schedule will be confirmed shortly.

U21 EURO final tournament draw Group A: Georgia (hosts), Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands Group B: Romania (hosts), Spain, Ukraine, Croatia Group C: Czechia, England, Germany (holders), Israel Group D: Norway, Switzerland, France, Italy

Georgia, the sole finals debutants, meet 2021 runners-up Portugal and two-time champions Netherlands, as well as past semi-finalists Belgium.

Spain, who have a record five titles along with Italy, beat Croatia 2-1 after extra time in the 2021 quarter-finals. Romania reached the 2019 semis while 2006 runners-up Ukraine are in their first final tournament for 12 years.

Holders Germany are up against two past champions in Czechia and England. Germany beat Israel home and away in qualifying.

Five-time winners Italy are in with 1988 champions France, 2011 runners-up Switzerland and two-time semi-finalists Norway.

Meet the finalists

U21 EURO stadiums

Georgia

Batumi, Batumi Arena: 3 Group C games, Semi-final, Final

Kutaisi, Shengelia Stadium: 3 Group C games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Meskhi Stadium: 3 Group A games, Quarter-final

Tbilisi, Paichadze Stadium: 3 Group A games (involving Georgia)

Romania

Bucharest, Giulești Stadium: 3 Group B games, Quarter-final

Bucharest, Steaua Stadium: 3 Group B games (involving Romania), Semi-final

Cluj-Napoca, CFR Cluj Stadium 3 Group D games

Cluj-Napoca, Cluj Arena: 3 Group D games, Quarter-final

U21 EURO match schedule

Group A/Group B: 21, 24, 27 June

Group C/Group D: 22, 25, 28 June

Quarter-finals: 1 & 2 July

Semi-finals: 5 July

Final: 8 July

U21 EURO knockout bracket

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group C

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group A

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group D

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group B

Semi-final 1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2

Semi-final 2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4

Final: Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2