Meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists
Monday 24 October 2022
Article summary
Holders Spain, Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary will compete in the 2023 finals.
Article top media content
Article body
Holders Spain, Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary will compete in the third UEFA Women's Futsal EURO final tournament in March after winning through October's main round.
Spain will be targeting a third straight title, having won the previous editions in 2019 and 2022, both held in Gondomar, Portugal. The host nation finished runners-up in those tournaments, while Ukraine came fourth in 2019 and took bronze the next time out. Hungary made their finals debut in 2022, ending fourth.
The tournament will again run as a knockout event, with semi-finals followed two days later by a third-place match and final. The finals hosts, and exact dates for the draw and matches, are yet to be confirmed.
Finalists
Hungary, Portugal, Spain (holders), Ukraine
Hungary
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Brno, Czechia): D1-1 vs Slovakia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Czechia
Qualifying top scorer: Csilla Krascsenics 2
2022 final tournament: Fourth place
Semi-final: L0-6 vs Portugal
Third-place match: L1-2 vs Ukraine
2019 final tournament: Did not qualify
Portugal
How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): W14-0 vs Belarus, W12-0 vs Slovenia, W5-1 vs Italy
Qualifying top scorer: Carla Vanessa 8
2022 final tournament: Runners-up
Semi-final: W6-0 vs Hungary
Final: L3-3aet, 1-4pens vs Spain
2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L0-4 vs Spain
Spain (holders)
How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Vantaa, Finland): W14-0 vs Belgium, W6-1 vs Sweden, W7-2 vs Finland
Qualifying top scorer: Vanessa Sotelo 7
2022 final tournament: WinnersSemi-final: W9-0 vs Ukraine
Final: W3-3aet, 4-1pens vs Portugal
2019 final tournament: Winners
Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia
Final: W4-0 vs Portugal
Ukraine
How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Poznań, Poland): W5-2 vs Netherlands, W5-1 vs Croatia, D1-1 vs Poland
Qualifying top scorer: Yuliya Tytova 5
2022 final tournament: Third place
Semi-final: L0-9 vs Spain
Third-place match: W2-1 vs Hungary
2019 final tournament: Fourth place
Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal
Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia