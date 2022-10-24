Meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists

Holders Spain, Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary will compete in the third UEFA Women's Futsal EURO final tournament in March after winning through October's main round.

Spain will be targeting a third straight title, having won the previous editions in 2019 and 2022, both held in Gondomar, Portugal. The host nation finished runners-up in those tournaments, while Ukraine came fourth in 2019 and took bronze the next time out. Hungary made their finals debut in 2022, ending fourth.

The tournament will again run as a knockout event, with semi-finals followed two days later by a third-place match and final. The finals hosts, and exact dates for the draw and matches, are yet to be confirmed.

Finalists Hungary, Portugal, Spain (holders), Ukraine

How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Brno, Czechia): D1-1 vs Slovakia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Czechia

Qualifying top scorer: Csilla Krascsenics 2

2022 final tournament: Fourth place

Semi-final: L0-6 vs Portugal

Third-place match: L1-2 vs Ukraine

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Qualifying results

How they qualified

Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): ﻿W14-0 vs Belarus, W12-0 vs Slovenia, W5-1 vs Italy

Qualifying top scorer: Carla Vanessa 8

2022 final tournament: Runners-up

Semi-final: W6-0 vs Hungary

Final: L3-3aet, 1-4pens vs Spain

2019 final tournament: Runners-up

Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine

Final: L0-4 vs Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 1 winners (Vantaa, Finland): W14-0 vs Belgium, W6-1 vs Sweden, W7-2 vs Finland

Qualifying top scorer: Vanessa Sotelo 7

2022 final tournament: WinnersSemi-final: W9-0 vs Ukraine

Final: W3-3aet, 4-1pens vs Portugal

2019 final tournament: Winners

Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia

Final: W4-0 vs Portugal

Gondomar 2022: Spain retain title

2022 final highlights: Spain pip Portugal on penalties

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Poznań﻿, Poland): W5-2 vs Netherlands, W5-1 vs Croatia, D1-1 vs Poland

Qualifying top scorer: Yuliya Tytova 5

2022 final tournament: Third place

Semi-final: L0-9 vs Spain

Third-place match: W2-1 vs Hungary

2019 final tournament: Fourth place

Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal

Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia