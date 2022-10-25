SL Benfica against Juventus to be played without goal-line technology

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between SL Benfica and Juventus, the home club – without the knowledge of UEFA and UEFA's goal-line technology supplier – commissioned works in the Estádio do SL Benfica, which made the installed goal-line technology system dysfunctional.

Unfortunately it will not be possible to replace and install a new system in time for the match and therefore the match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology as per the UEFA Champions League regulations.