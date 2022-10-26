Women’s EURO winners England to face South American Champions Brazil in first-ever Women’s Finalissima

The first-ever edition of the UEFA-CONMEBOL Women’s Finalissima will be played between the winners of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, England, and the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina champions, Brazil, at 19:45 local time (20:45 CET) on Thursday 6 April 2023 at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

The match has been organised as part of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and comes on the back of highly successful final tournaments for both confederations in July this year. It is set to be another highlight for women’s football, further underlining its global appeal and rapid growth while giving both teams a chance to lift another trophy before heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand a few months later.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 31 October at 11:00 CET (10:00 GMT) at wembleystadium.com/tickets, with fans urged to secure their tickets early as a sell-out crowd is expected. Ticket prices start from just £7.50 for children aged 16 or under and £15 for adults, meaning a family of four will be able to watch some of the world’s best players from just £45.

The match follows the success of the men’s Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd, and the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2022, which saw UEFA Youth League winners S.L. Benfica’s overcoming Uruguay’s Club Atlético Peñarol at the Estadio Centenario in August in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In September, the winners of the 2018 and 2022 UEFA Futsal EURO, Portugal, and the seven-time Futsal EURO winner Spain contested a final four tournament with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Portugal lifting the trophy of the inaugural competition.