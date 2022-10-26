Women's Champions League highlights and round-up: Kerr inspires Chelsea, wins for Wolfsburg and Roma

Chelsea followed up their opening UEFA Women's Champions League group stage win at Paris Saint-Germain with a goal-filled display against Vllaznia in which Sam Kerr hit four and Pernille Harder three, while Roma and Wolfsburg also moved onto six points and Real Madrid drew with Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Fixtures and results

Group A

Highlights: Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia

Kerr recorded a Women's Champions League first as she scored four goals in a dominant Chelsea win to move them two points clear in the group. Kerr had two before the break, first converting Harder's pass and then slotting in a cross from the excellent Guro Reiten.

Reiten promptly teed up Harder a minute later for the third, before Kerr had a goal ruled out for offside ahead of the break. Kerr did complete her hat-trick when she nodded in Reiten's corner, and she quickly became the first player to notch four in a Women's Champions League group game by slotting in Reiten's cross, the Norwegian's fourth assist of the night on her 100th Blues appearance.

Reiten's corner was then headed goalwards by Beth England, and although Kaylin Williams-Mosier saved, Harder was able to tap in the sixth. Kateřina Svitková's thumping header made it seven before Harder completed her own hat-trick late on.

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-0 Paris

Paris went through last season's group stage with six victories and 25 unanswered goals, but the two-time runners-up are still yet to win or score in Group A after a captivating game in Madrid ended 0-0. The French side threatened, however, with Lieke Martens going closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when her effort clipped the Madrid crossbar.

Paris started both periods well and created danger again when Kadidiatou Diani was well denied by Misa Rodríguez. Even so, Madrid – who won their opener while Paris lost – more than played their part, with Caroline Weir a constant threat. The closest the hosts came was when Esther González hit a post, although Claudia Zornoza did send a late chance wide.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 2 2 0 0 9 0 9 6 MAD Real Madrid Playing now 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 PSG Paris Playing now 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 VLL Vllaznia Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

23 November: Paris Saint-Germain vs Vllaznia, Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Group B

Highlights: St. Pölten 3-4 Roma

Roma recovered from a two-goal deficit to make it two wins from two games in a Group B thriller. Jasmin Eder's penalty and Rita Schumacher's goal right at the start of the second half had given the Austrian champions high hopes of getting off the mark, but the European debutants had other ideas.

The game changed in the last 15 minutes as Elena Linari pulled one back, and it was not long before Valentina Giacinti slotted in after Carina Schlüter had saved Andressa Alves's penalty. Manuela Giugliano and Paloma Lázaro both struck from distance for the visitors, before St. Pölten's Mária Mikolajová set up a tense finish.

Highlights: Slavia Praha 0-2 Wolfsburg

Lively from the start, Wolfsburg set out to snatch an early lead, with Ewa Pajor posing a real threat and going close several times early on. However, it was Jule Brand who pounced to reach Svenja Huth's cross and turn in the opening goal after 11 minutes.

Aiming to bounce back from their opening loss at Roma, Karel Piták's well-drilled Slavia Praha then managed to fend off the relentless She-Wolves until the 76th minute, but Pajor was alert to finish from another superb Huth delivery and ensure Wolfsburg joined Roma on six points.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WOL Wolfsburg Playing now 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6 ROM Roma Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 SLA Slavia Praha Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 STP St. Pölten Playing now 2 0 0 2 3 8 -5 0

23 November: Slavia Praha vs St. Pölten, Roma vs Wolfsburg