Women's Champions League highlights and round-up: Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern stay perfect

Arsenal made it a night to remember on their 100th appearance in UEFA club competition as they defeated Zürich 3-1 to continue their perfect start to the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage. Elsewhere, Bayern recovered from 2-0 down at Benfica to prevail 3-2 deep in added time, while Barcelona also posted a second win of the campaign and holders Lyon were held by Juventus.

Fixtures and results

Group C

Highlights: Juventus 1-1 Lyon

Holders Lyon are still looking for their first win of this season's competition after being held by Juventus in Turin, the scene of their record eighth title win last term.

The French side had taken a deserved first-half lead through Lindsey Horan's finish following a smart ball from Wendie Renard, but Barbara Bonansea's good footwork forced an own goal leveller from Melvine Malard on 52 minutes – and neither side was able to make the difference thereafter.

Highlights: Arsenal 3-1 Zürich

After their shock 5-1 triumph at Lyon, Arsenal kept up their strong start with another comfortable victory – and the perfect way to celebrate their 100th game in the Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup.

A brilliant Jordan Nobbs volley off the crossbar put them ahead, with Lina Hurtig quickly adding a second just before half-time. Although Seraina Piubel pulled one back for Zürich with an emphatic finish, Hurtig’s second of the night sealed a straightforward home success.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 6 JUV Juventus Playing now 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 LYO Lyon Playing now 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1 ZUR Zürich Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

24 November: Zürich vs Lyon, Juventus vs Arsenal

Group D

Highlights: Rosengård 1-4 Barcelona

Mariona Caldentey's second-half strike from the halfway line was the pick of the goals as Barcelona earned their second Group D win against a spirited Rosengård side seeking their first points.

Before that, Aitana Bonmatí had put Barça in control with two neat finishes, but Olivia Holdt's low drive seconds before half-time gave the hosts hope. Rosengård goalkeeper Teagan Micah denied Bonmatí a hat-trick among a string of excellent saves, only for Caldentey to add a fourth from close range in added time.

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Bayern

Georgia Stanway's late equaliser and 98th-minute winner earned Bayern a last-gasp victory after the two-time semi-finalists had trailed 2-0 at Benfica.

Klara Bühl had earlier hit the post from distance for the visitors, but it was Nycole Raysla who struck the opener as part of a slick Eagles move three minutes shy of half-time. Cloé Lacasse then drilled in the hosts' second from a counterattack, but Maximiliane Rall's header from a corner and Stanway's solo efforts gave Bayern their second win and condemned Benfica to successive defeats.

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BAR Barcelona Playing now 2 2 0 0 13 1 12 6 BAY Bayern Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 ROS Rosengård Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0 BEN Benfica Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 12 -10 0

24 November: Barcelona vs Bayern, Benfica vs Rosengård