Europa Conference League highlights, round-up: Fiorentina, Sivasspor, AZ, Dnipro-1 through

Four more teams secured top-two spots in their groups as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage continued.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 5 action.

Who is through to the knockout stages? Confirmed in top two: AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården*, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, İstanbul Başakşehir, Sivasspor, Villarreal*, West Ham* * Group winners advance to round of 16

** Group runners-up advance to knockout round play-offs

Highlights: West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht

West Ham ensured top spot in Group B and passage to the round of 16 with a comfortable win over Silkeborg. Manuel Lanzini tucked in a penalty midway through the first half after Michail Antonio was fouled in the box by keeper Nicolai Larsen. The Danes might have lost by more but need only a point in their final group game at home to Anderlecht next Thursday to ensure they progress to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Key stat: West Ham's seventh consecutive victory in European competition is a club record.

Highlights: Fiorentina 2-1 İstanbul Başakşehir

Luka Jović scored twice as Fiorentina came from behind to confirm their place in the top two of Group A. Danijel Aleksić's cool finish put the visitors ahead, but Jović converted Christian Kouamé's low cross to restore parity before half-time. The Serbian striker completed the turnaround with a powerful header after visiting goalkeeper Muhammed Şengezer had parried Kouamé's effort into his path.

Key stat: Jović has now scored four goals in his last three UEFA Europa Conference League appearances

Highlights: Ballkani 0-1 Slavia Praha

Ondřej Lingr scored the only goal as Slavia ensured the intriguing Group G will go down to the wire. Lingr's diving header after the home side failed to clear a corner 14 minutes from time went in despite the best efforts of Bajram Jashanica as Slavia eliminated their hosts. With Sivasspor beating CFR Cluj, there is a possibility that all of the top three end the section tied on ten points next week.

Key stat: Ballkani were the first Kosovan team to compete in a group stage but will not be able to progress any further.

Best of the rest

• Due to adverse weather conditions, the match between Slovácko and Köln was suspended until Friday. Ondrej Duda's 82nd-minute penalty was enough to earn Köln the win.

• Villarreal, winners of Group C before Matchday 5, dropped points for the first time as they were held by Hapoel Beer-Sheva, who have drawn four of their five matches.

• AZ Alkmaar and Dnipro-1 both secured top two spots in Group E and will face off next week in the Netherlands to decide which of them wins the group and advances straight to the round of 16.

Highlights: Molde 2-3 Djurgården

All the Matchday 5 results

Group A: Fiorentina 2-1 İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts 2-1 RFS

Group B: Anderlecht 2-2 FCSB, West Ham 1-0 Silkeborg

Group C: Villarreal 2-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien 1-1 Lech

Group D: Slovácko 0-1 Köln, Nice 2-1 Partizan

Group E: Vaduz 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, Dnipro-1 1-0 Apollon Limassol

Group F: Molde 2-3 Djurgården, Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Gent

Group G: Ballkani 0-1 Slavia Praha, Sivasspor 3-0 CFR Cluj

Group H: Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Pyunik

All the Matchday 6 fixtures (3 November)

Group A: RFS vs Fiorentina (16:30), İstanbul Başakşehir vs Hearts (16:30)

Group B: FCSB vs West Ham (21:00), Silkeborg vs Anderlecht (21:00)

Group C: Lech vs Villarreal (21:00), Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien (21:00)

Group D: Partizan vs Slovácko (21:00), Köln vs Nice (21:00)

Group E: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz (18:45), AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1 (18:45)

Group F: Djurgården vs Shamrock Rovers (18:45), Gent vs Molde (18:45)

Group G: Slavia Praha vs Sivasspor (18:45), CFR Cluj vs Ballkani (18:45)

Group H: Žalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45), Pyunik vs Basel (18:45)