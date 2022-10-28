Champions League Matchday 6: Game-by-game preview

There is no let-up in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage schedule; get abreast of the final batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 6.

Tuesday 1 November

Highlights: Atlético 2-1 Porto

Atlético reached the last 16 at Porto's expense when these sides met on Matchday 6 last year, but there will be no repeat this time around after failure to beat Leverkusen ended Atleti's qualification hopes. "There are two places we can take this – act like the victims or continue to work. I choose to continue working," said Diego Simeone, whose team can at least seal a UEFA Europa League spot with a win here. No such worries for last-16 bound Porto, who can still win the group.

Did you know?

Porto's 4-0 win at Club Brugge on Matchday 5 was their second biggest away win in the Champions League (group stage to final) after the 5-0 victory against Werder Bremen in March 1994.

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen

A Europa League spot is the goal for Leverkusen after their Matchday 5 draw at Atlético, though they need their Spanish rivals to slip up. "We just need to keep pushing forward," said Callum Hudson-Odoi, reflecting on the German side's Champions League elimination. Club Brugge are in control of their destiny as they eye first place and coach Carl Hoefkens believes they can top the section if they clear their heads following that 4-0 reverse against Porto. "I'm annoyed," he said. "Now it's about how we react."

Did you know?

Club Brugge have failed to score in only three of their last 13 Champions League matches.

Highlights: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

The great AC Milan side of 1992/93 are the only Italian team to have won all six games in this group stage, but Napoli can match them here. "So far, we've been almost perfect," said coach Luciano Spalletti. Liverpool need a huge victory if they are to prise top spot from their guests, having lost the reverse fixture 4-1. Defender Andy Robertson remembers it well: "That was a hugely disappointing night... but we have nothing to lose. A lot of magical things have happened at Anfield."

Did you know?

Ten teams have finished a group stage with a maximum 18 points – Milan, Paris, Spartak Moskva, Barcelona, Real Madrid (twice), Bayern (twice), Liverpool and Ajax.

Highlights: Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Beaten 4-0 in Amsterdam on Matchday 1, the Scottish side need a sizable victory to pip Ajax to a Europa League slot. "It's our last game at home," said defender James Tavernier. "We have to put a performance in for our fans." Ajax also have their sights set on that consolation prize. "Our goal was to reach the next round of the Champions League, but we didn't succeed," explained Steven Berghuis. "So now we have our eyes on the Europa League. We're still disappointed, but that's our focus now."

Did you know?

No Scottish side has ever completed the group stage without winning a point.

Highlights: Inter 0-2 Bayern

Although the four finishing positions in Group C are already set, there are scores to settle. Inter were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture but took ten points from their next four games, and Romelu Lukaku is back in the fold. Little wonder coach Simone Inzaghi is buoyant: "I think we have exceeded expectations... We are all happy in Inter world." With five wins from five, Bayern are equally upbeat and back-to-back perfect group stages is the prize on offer for Julian Nagelsmann's men.

Did you know?

Inter's 4-0 win against Plzeň on Matchday 5 was their joint-biggest margin of victory in the Champions League (group stage to final) and the fourth time they had won by four goals.

Highlights: Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň

"There are still four trophies left for us to win," said Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández after defeat by Bayern on Matchday 5 ended his side's hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16. "We all have to stay positive." The five-time European champions have a chance to take the only major continental title that still eludes them when they enter the Europa League in the spring, while Plzeň will hope to get their first points in what has been a brutally tough section.

Did you know?

Barcelona beat Plzeň 4-0 in Czechia during the 2011/12 group stage, but that game was played in Prague; this will be the sides' first encounter in the city famous for Pilsner beer.

Highlights: Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

Rúben Amorim's Sporting won 3-0 at Frankfurt on Matchday 1 but are level on points with their German rivals – and only the winner in Lisbon is guaranteed a Champions League round of 16 place. "Now we have to play a final," said defender Pedro Porro as he looked ahead. Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani expressed hope that his team could avenge that Sporting defeat after the 2021/22 Europa League winners beat Marseille on Matchday 5, saying: "It's not over yet."

Did you know?

Frankfurt have scored at least once in all of their three previous games in Portugal, though with very mixed results (W1 D1 L1).

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

"We can go through by winning at home in front of our fans," said Marseille coach Igor Tudor as he looked ahead to his team's final group stage assignment. "What more do you want?" Just two points separate OM (in fourth) from section leaders Spurs, who may be smarting from a late disallowed goal against Sporting CP on Matchday 5 that would have put them in the round of 16. "We can guarantee qualification in the next game," said Lucas Moura, looking on the bright side.

Did you know?

Spurs have yet to win in six UEFA competition away games against French sides (D4 L2).

Wednesday 2 November

Highlights: Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

"You can have a bad day – but you can't lack intensity." So said Thibaut Courtois after a 3-2 loss to Leipzig on Matchday 5 took some of the gloss off Real Madrid's Group F campaign, and they could yet be denied top spot in the section if they drop points against eliminated Celtic. The Hoops are certain to finish bottom of the section, but coach Ange Postecoglou wants them to learn and come back better next season, saying: "My job is to make sure we're here every year."

Did you know?

Celtic's only previous game at the Santiago Bernabéu ended in a 3-0 European Cup quarter-final loss in March 1980.

Highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

A draw at Celtic on Matchday 5 has left Shakhtar in a position where they could leapfrog Leipzig into a Champions League slot. "It will be a hard game, but we believe we can play well in front of our own fans and they will help us believe that it is possible," said Pitmen boss Igor Jovićević. Leipzig will be sure of qualifying with a draw but, after losing 4-1 at home to Shakhtar on Matchday 1, will know that they have a serious task at hand.

Did you know?

Shakhtar have drawn their last three European home games 1-1.

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

The Blues are already certain of top spot in Group E, so Graham Potter's side have little to play for, bar perhaps to gain some revenge for the 1-0 defeat in Zagreb on Matchday 1 that prompted Thomas Tuchel's departure. Dinamo, though, know that a win in London could prolong their campaign into the new year. "We can hope," said coach Ante Čačić after their chastening 4-0 home loss to AC Milan last time out. "We will do our best in the last match and see what happens."

Did you know?

Dinamo beat West Ham 1-0 in last season's Europa League group stage; it was their first victory in England in nine UEFA club competition games (D1 L7).

Highlights: Salzburg 1-1 Milan

Top spot in Group E is already decided, but Milan must avoid defeat to avoid being gazumped by Salzburg in the race for second place. "We need to do our best to win the last game and qualify," said coach Stefano Pioli, though in practice a draw would be enough. In Austria, Kronen Zeitung has billed this game as the "Grande Finale", and Matthias Jaissle's side will be up for it. "We have a final at AC Milan," said striker Noah Okafor. "If we want to qualify for the round of 16, we have to win there."

Did you know?

No Austrian club has won a UEFA game at San Siro in 12 previous visits (D2 L10).

Highlights: Sevilla 0-4 Man. City

Group G is already settled, with three points separating each of the teams ahead of Matchday 6. For City, that means a guaranteed seeded place in the round of 16 as group winners, while Sevilla are certain to finish third. "On to the Europa League, at least," was the headline in AS after the Spanish side's victory against Copenhagen last time out, with Jorge Sampaoli's men hoping a return to the competition they have won six times augurs well.

Did you know?

City are unbeaten in 22 European home games (W20 D2) since a 2-1 loss to Lyon in September 2018.

Highlights: Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen

The Danish champions are already destined to finish bottom of the table, so their main target as they welcome Dortmund may be to avoid becoming the fourth side to complete a Champions League group stage without scoring a single goal. To date, three clubs have drawn a blank: Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10) and Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17). As for Dortmund, they are sure to end as Group G runners-up and may be inclined to rest some key performers in Denmark.

Did you know?

Copenhagen have failed to score in eight of their last nine Champions League matches (from the group stage onwards).

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has failed to lead his side through to the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in his career, and they could even miss out on a place in the Europa League if they lose to Paris (who need a win to be sure of top spot in the section). "We have to go to the Europa League at all costs," said Bianconeri defender Federico Gatti. This has been a trying autumn for Juve, but the three 19-year-olds who came on in the latter stages of Matchday 5's 4-3 loss at Benfica hinted at a brighter tomorrow.

Did you know?

Paris are yet to win in four games against Juventus in Italy (D1 L3), including a 3-1 loss in the second leg of the 1996 UEFA Super Cup in Palermo.

Highlights: Benfica 2-0 M. Haifa

Maccabi Haifa conceded seven in Paris last time out but can take comfort from having scored twice as they welcome Roger Schmidt's buoyant Benfica, whose win against Juventus took their run this season to 20 games unbeaten (W16 D4). The right combination of results could still take the Israeli champions into the Europa League knockout round play-offs. "Benfica are a great team, but I have asked the Paris coach to do the business by beating Juventus," said coach Barak Bakhar.

Did you know?

If Benfica claim victory, they will beat their club record for the most points in a single Champions League group stage campaign.

