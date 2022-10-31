Ticket sales launched for first-ever Women’s Finalissima between England and Brazil at Wembley

Tickets for the first ever edition of the UEFA-CONMEBOL Women’s Finalissima are on sale at wembleystadium.com/tickets from Monday 31 October at 11:00 CET (10:00 GMT) with fans urged to secure their tickets early as a sell-out crowd is expected for another highlight for women’s football.

The match will be played between the winners of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, England, and the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina champions, Brazil, at 19:45 local time (20:45 CET) on Thursday 6 April 2023 at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. It will give both teams a chance to lift another trophy before heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand a few months later.

The match has been organised as part of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and follows the success of the men’s Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd in June 2022, as well as other Finalissima for youth competition matches and futsal.

The capacity of Wembley Stadium for the match will be 89,000 with tickets being sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket prices start from just £7.50 for children aged 16 or under and £15 for adults, meaning a family of four will be able to watch some of the world’s best players from just £45. Tickets for children aged 16 or under are priced at 50% across all categories.

Ticket prices:

Category 3*: £15

Category 2: £30

Category 1: £50

Tickets+**: £99

*Includes accessibility tickets for disabled spectators

**Category 1 seat with access to a premium lounge, a complimentary drink and access to a pay bar and food facilities.

Hospitality packages are also available via clubwembley.com/events.