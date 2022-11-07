Champions League round of 16: Head-to-head records

The UEFA Champions League last 16 found out their opponents on Monday.

We take a look at the contenders' head-to-head records.

Draw recap, fixtures

AC Milan vs Tottenham



The sides have met on four previous occasions, with Tottenham winning two and two ending in draws. The Londoners have the better goal difference, registering four goals to the Rossoneri's two.



Paris vs Bayern

Les Parisiens have a marginally better record from the teams' 11 previous meetings, having claimed six victories to the Bavarians' five – with a tally of 15 goals each in the fixture.

Paris vs Bayern down the years

Club Brugge vs Benfica

This is the first meeting between the teams in UEFA club competition.

Dortmund vs Chelsea

This is the first meeting between the teams in UEFA club competition.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Los Merengues hold the superior record against the Reds, winning five of their nine clashes, including last season's final. The Merseyside outfit have been the better side three times, with one game ending all square. Real Madrid have netted 11, compared to Liverpool's eight goals.



Liverpool vs Real Madrid previous meetings



Frankfurt vs Napoli

The Eagles have won both of the sides' previous meetings, with the Italian side not registering a goal.

Leipzig vs Man City

The sides have won one game each from their two previous matches, in last season's group stage. Man City logged seven goals across the two games, while Leipzig scored five.

Watch Nkunku hat-trick against Man City



Inter vs Porto

The Nerazzurri have claimed victories in two of the four times they have been pitted against the Dragons, who have won once, with their other encounter ending all square. Inter have scored six, compared to Porto's five.

Inter vs Porto: 2005 round of 16 highlights

Group winners (seeded): Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City﻿, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Group runners-up (unseeded): Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan, Paris



