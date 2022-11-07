Champions League round of 16: Head-to-head records
Monday 7 November 2022
How have the contenders fared in past encounters?
The UEFA Champions League last 16 found out their opponents on Monday.
We take a look at the contenders' head-to-head records.
The sides have met on four previous occasions, with Tottenham winning two and two ending in draws. The Londoners have the better goal difference, registering four goals to the Rossoneri's two.
Les Parisiens have a marginally better record from the teams' 11 previous meetings, having claimed six victories to the Bavarians' five – with a tally of 15 goals each in the fixture.
This is the first meeting between the teams in UEFA club competition.
Los Merengues hold the superior record against the Reds, winning five of their nine clashes, including last season's final. The Merseyside outfit have been the better side three times, with one game ending all square. Real Madrid have netted 11, compared to Liverpool's eight goals.
The Eagles have won both of the sides' previous meetings, with the Italian side not registering a goal.
The sides have won one game each from their two previous matches, in last season's group stage. Man City logged seven goals across the two games, while Leipzig scored five.
The Nerazzurri have claimed victories in two of the four times they have been pitted against the Dragons, who have won once, with their other encounter ending all square. Inter have scored six, compared to Porto's five.
Group winners (seeded): Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Group runners-up (unseeded): Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan, Paris