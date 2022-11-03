Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 3 November 2022
Ten different clubs are represented in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 6.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Defenders
Benjamin Pavard (Bayern) – 14 points
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 12 points
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 12 points
Midfielders
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 15 points
Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 14 points
Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) – 14 points
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) – 14 points
Forwards
Julian Alvarez (Man City) – 13 points
Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) – 19 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.