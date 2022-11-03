UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 3 November 2022

Ten different clubs are represented in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 6.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Defenders

Benjamin Pavard (Bayern) – 14 points

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 12 points

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 12 points

Midfielders

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 15 points

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig) – 14 points

Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) – 14 points

Ferran Torres (Barcelona) – 14 points

Forwards

Julian Alvarez (Man City) – 13 points

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) – 19 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

