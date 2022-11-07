Champions League round of 16 draw made: Liverpool face Real Madrid in repeat of 2022 final, Paris get Bayern

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is perhaps the pick of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties following the draw made at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

The draw as it happened

Who will play who in the UEFA Champions League last 16?

Leipzig (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL) vs Benfica (POR)

Liverpool (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

AC Milan (ITA) vs Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Frankfurt (GER) vs Napoli (ITA)

Dortmund (GER) vs Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA) vs Porto (POR)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Bayern (GER)

Ties take place on 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March. Fixtures will appear here once confirmed. All kick-offs 21:00 CET.

How did the draw work?

Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.

Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.