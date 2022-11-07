UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League round of 16 draw made: Liverpool face Real Madrid in repeat of 2022 final, Paris get Bayern

Monday 7 November 2022

The last 16 have learned what lies between them and the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The result of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw in Nyon
The result of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw in Nyon AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is perhaps the pick of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties following the draw made at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

The draw as it happened

When are the UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures?

14 February (first leg) / 8 March (second leg)
AC Milan (ITA) vs Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Bayern (GER)

15 February / 7 March
Club Brugge (BEL) vs Benfica (POR)
Dortmund (GER) vs Chelsea (ENG)﻿

21 February / 15 March
Liverpool (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
﻿Frankfurt (GER) vs Napoli (ITA)

22 February / 14 March
Leipzig (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Inter (ITA) vs Porto (POR)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET.

How did the draw work?

Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.

Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.

2022/23 Champions League dates

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 7 November 2022

Selected for you

Meet your last-16 opponents
Live 07/11/2022

Meet your last-16 opponents

Key players, rankings, ones to watch: all you need to know about the Champions League last 16.
Quarter and semi-final draws
Live 03/06/2022

Quarter and semi-final draws

The 2022/23 Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws will take place on 17 March.