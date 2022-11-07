UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Barcelona meet Manchester United, Sevilla tackle PSV
Monday 7 November 2022
There were some stellar ties drawn as the UEFA Europa League hopefuls learned who they will face for a place in the last 16.
Barcelona versus Manchester United was the first and most eye-catching pairing revealed in Monday's draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
When are the Europa League knockout round play-offs?
First legs
Thursday 16 February
18:45 CET
Barcelona (ESP) vs Man United (ENG)
Shakhtar (UKR) vs Rennes (FRA)
Ajax (NED) vs Union Berlin (GER)
Salzburg (AUT) vs Roma (ITA)
21:00 CET
Juventus (ITA) vs Nantes (FRA)
Sporting CP (POR) vs Midtjylland (DEN)
Leverkusen (GER) vs Monaco (FRA)
Sevilla (ESP) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Second legs
Thursday 23 February
18:45 CET
Nantes (FRA) vs Juventus (ITA)
Midtjylland (DEN) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Monaco (FRA) vs Leverkusen (GER)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Sevilla (ESP)
21:00 CET
Man United (ENG) vs Barcelona (ESP)
Rennes (FRA) vs Shakhtar (UKR)
Union Berlin (GER) vs Ajax (NED)
Roma (ITA) vs Salzburg (AUT)
What happens after the Europa League knockout round play-offs?
Winners of each tie advance to the round of 16, where they will face the Europa League group winners. Knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded for the last-16 draw. From there it is a straight knockout, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final in Budapest on 31 May.
Who is through to the last 16?
Arsenal (ENG)
Betis (ESP)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Feyenoord (NED)
Freiburg (GER)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
How did the Europa League knockout round play-off draw work?
The eight Europa League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.
The road to Budapest
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter and semi-final draw: 17 March
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 31 May 2023