UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw: Lazio face CFR Cluj, Braga meet Fiorentina

Lazio against CFR Cluj and Braga versus Fiorentina were among the stand-out ties in Monday's draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Who will play who in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off?

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Gent (BEL)

Trabzonspor (TUR) vs Basel (SUI)

Lazio (ITA) vs CFR Cluj (ROU)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Lech (POL)

Braga (POR) vs Fiorentina (ITA)

AEK Larnaca (CYP) vs Dnipro-1 (UKR)

Sheriff (MDA) vs Partizan (SRB)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Anderlecht (BEL)

Ties take place on 16 and 23 February. Fixtures and kick-off times will appear here once confirmed.

Who is through to the last 16? AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Djurgården (SWE)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Nice (FRA)

Sivasspor (TUR)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)

How did the draw work?

The eight Europa Conference League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League were in the unseeded pot. One team was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.