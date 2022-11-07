Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players from the entire group stage in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (Porto) – 48 points

Defenders

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 47 points

Mohamed Simakan (Leipzig) – 46 points

Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) – 44 points

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 42 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 58 points

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 49 points

Sadio Mané (Bayern) – 43 points

Galeno (Porto) – 41 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 62 points

Lionel Messi (Paris) – 43 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on group stage points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.