Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage
Monday 7 November 2022
Article summary
Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané all feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players from the entire group stage in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Diogo Costa (Porto) – 48 points
Defenders
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 47 points
Mohamed Simakan (Leipzig) – 46 points
Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) – 44 points
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 42 points
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 58 points
Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 49 points
Sadio Mané (Bayern) – 43 points
Galeno (Porto) – 41 points
Forwards
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 62 points
Lionel Messi (Paris) – 43 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on group stage points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.