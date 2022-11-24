Women's Champions League top scorers: Bonmatí, Pajor, Kerr, Geyse, Caldentey, Harder, Giacinti

Aitana Bonmatí has edged ahead of Ewa Pajor and Sam Kerr in the UEFA Women's Champions League Top Scorer race at the midway point of the group stage.

The Barcelona attacker is level with Pajor on four goals and one assist but has played fewer minutes than the Wolfsburg forward. Chelsea's Kerr is third as she has four goals but no assists.

We look at the contest to succeed the injured Alexia Putellas at the top of the charts this season, with the race also on to match or surpass Tabea Wassmuth's mark of eight in the inaugural group stage of 2021/22.

Top Scorer standings

Last updated: 24 November

2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

3 Geyse (Barcelona)

3 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

3 Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

2 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

2 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

2 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

2 Cloé Lacasse (Benfica)

2 Signe Bruun (Lyon)

2 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

2 Lina Hurtig (Arsenal)

2 Georgia Stanway (Bayern)

2 Mária Mikolajová (St. Pölten)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (whole season)

6 Fenna Kalma (Twente)

5 Esther González (Real Madrid)

4 Fortesa Berisha (Hajvalia)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Helena Ósk Hálfdánardóttir (Breidablik)

4 Dany Helena (Qiryat Gat)

4 Fabienne Humm (Zürich)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Cloé Lacasse (Benfica)

4 Emilie Nautnes (Rosenborg)

4 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

4 Ana Vitória (Benfica)

4 Carolina Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Mateja Zver (St. Pölten)

2022/23 Women's Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

3 Geyse (Barcelona)

2 Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

2 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

2 Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)

2 Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

2 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

2 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

2 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

6 Geyse (Barcelona)

5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

5 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

4 Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

4 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

4 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

4 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Top Scorer: Sam Kerr's four Chelsea goals

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12