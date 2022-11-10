Women's Champions League top scorers: Kerr, Caldentey, Bonmatí, Pajor, Harder

Sam Kerr's four goals for Chelsea against Vllaznia on UEFA Women's Champions League group stage Matchday 2 leaves her as the early leader in the top scorer race.

We look at the contest to succeed the injured Alexia Putellas at the top of the charts this season, with the race also on to match or surpass Tabea Wassmuth's mark of eight in the inaugural group stage of 2021/22.

Top Scorer standings

Last updated: 27 October

2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

3 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

3 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

3 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

3 Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

2 Geyse (Barcelona)

2 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

2 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

2 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

2 Lina Hurtig (Arsenal)

2 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

2 Georgia Stanway (Bayern)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Top Scorer: Sam Kerr's four Chelsea goals

2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (whole season)

6 Fenna Kalma (Twente)

5 Esther González (Real Madrid)

4 Fortesa Berisha (Hajvalia)

4 Helena Ósk Hálfdánardóttir (Breidablik)

4 Dany Helena (Qiryat Gat)

4 Fabienne Humm (Zürich)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Emilie Nautnes (Rosenborg)

4 Ana Vitória (Benfica)

4 Carolina Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Mateja Zver (St. Pölten)

2022/23 Women's Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

2 Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

2 Geyse (Barcelona)

2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

2 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)



Top Scorer: Aitana Bonmatí's Barcelona goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

5 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Geyse (Barcelona)

4 Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

4 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

4 Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Top Scorer: Mariona Caldentey's three goals

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12