İrfan Can Kahveci wins Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

Over 50,000 votes were cast for UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage, with İrfan Can Kahveci's opportunistic Matchday 2 effort for Fenerbahçe against Rennes earning over half of them to top the poll, presented by Heineken 0.0.

Goal of the Group Stage

Fenerbahçe were 2-0 down and hanging on in France approaching the hour mark when İrfan Can Kahveci picked up possession on the right flank. The Turkey midfielder cut inside, and with options limited in a crowded box, went it alone with a trademark left-footed effort that gave Steve Mandanda no chance. The Istanbul side did not look back, going on to draw 2-2 and win their group unbeaten.

Another long-range effort, from Crvena zvezda's Guélor Kanga against Ferencváros, was second in the poll while Rennes' Lorenz Assignon took third for his audacious last-minute winner against AEK Larnaca on Matchday 1.

There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 7 November until 12:00 CET on Friday 11 November.

Watch İrfan Can Kahveci's stunning strike

UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

1. İrfan Can Kahveci (Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahçe, Matchday 2)

2. Guélor Kanga (Crvena zvezda 4-1 Ferencváros, Matchday 3)

3. Lorenz Assignon (AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes, Matchday 1)﻿

4. Enis Bardhi (Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco, Matchday 4)﻿

5. Cody Gakpo (Zürich 1-5 PSV, Matchday 3)﻿

6. Omri Altman (AEK Larnaca 3-3 Dynamo Kyiv, Matchday 5)﻿

7. Aitor Ruibal (Betis 3-0 HJK, Matchday 6)

8. Joaquín (Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, Matchday 2)﻿

9. Ádám Gyurcsó (Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 AEK Larnaca, Matchday 2)

10. Albert Grønbæk (PSV 1-1 Bodø/Glimt, Matchday 1)