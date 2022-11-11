UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Yusuf Otubanjo wins Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

Friday 11 November 2022

Yusuf Otubanjo's effort for Pyunik against Slovan Bratislava on Matchday 2 has been voted UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage.

Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage top ten

Yusuf Otubanjo's eye-catching effort for Pyunik at home to Slovan Bratislava has topped the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage poll, presented by Heineken.

Goal of the Group Stage

Pyunik's Matchday 2 fixture with Slovan was approaching the interval when the Nigerian forward, 30, collected the ball just inside the visitors' half. He jinked past compatriot Uche Henry Agbo, strode forward and whipped a right-footed effort into the top-left corner. It made the score 2-0 and that is how it remained, the Armenian side's first win in UEFA competition proper.

All the top seven goals were long-range strikes of different hues. Riccardo Saponara's crisp effort for Fiorentina at RFS on Matchday 6 finished second in the poll, with Andy Diouf's sweet first-minute strike for Basel at home to Žalgiris third.

There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 7 November until 12:00 CET on Friday 11 November.

Watch Otubanjo's stunning effort

UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Yusuf Otubanjo (Pyunik 2-0 Slovan Bratislava, Matchday 2)

2. Riccardo Saponara (RFS 0-3 Fiorentina, Matchday 6)﻿

3. Andy Diouf (Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, Matchday 5)﻿

4. Yanis Hamache (Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1, Matchday 4)﻿

5. Hasan Ali Kaldırım (Hearts 0-4 İstanbul Başakşehir, Matchday 1)

6. Samu Chukwueze (Villarreal 4-3 Lech, Matchday 1)﻿

7. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts, Matchday 4)

8. Álex ﻿Baena (Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-2 Villarreal, Matchday 2)﻿

9. Armend Thaqi (Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, Matchday 3)

10. Kevin Friesenbichler (Hearts 2-1 RFS, Matchday 5)﻿

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 11 November 2022

Selected for you

Goal of the Group Stage: İrfan Can Kahveci
Live 11/11/2022

Goal of the Group Stage: İrfan Can Kahveci

The Fenerbahçe midfielder's strike against Rennes has been voted Goal of the Group Stage.
Messi wins Goal of the Group Stage
Live 11/11/2022

Messi wins Goal of the Group Stage

Lionel Messi's effort for Paris against Benfica on Matchday 3 has been voted Goal of the Group Stage.
Every Goal of the Week
Live 07/11/2022

Every Goal of the Week

Keep track of every Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.