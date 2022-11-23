Women's Champions League round-up and highlights: Chelsea perfect, Paris win, Roma hold Wolfsburg

Chelsea are on nine points from three UEFA Women's Champions League group games after their victory against Real Madrid on a night when Paris Saint-Germain kick-started their campaign, Roma and Wolfsburg drew, and St. Pölten stunned Slavia Praha in added time.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Fixtures and results

Group A

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

Chelsea opened up a five-point lead at the top as two second-half goals saw off Real Madrid. Fran Kirby was denied with the best chance of the first half, and it took until the 67th minute for the deadlock to be broken when Millie Bright flicked on Erin Cuthbert's corner and Sophie Ingle headed in from close range.

Cuthbert got the second six minutes later when her cross from the right went straight in at the far post. Chelsea had a surprise group exit last season but victory in Madrid on 8 December will ensure a quarter-final slot with two games to spare.

Highlights: Paris 5-0 Vllaznia

A dominant Paris overwhelmed Vllaznia to claim their first victory in Group A and join Madrid on four points. Grace Geyoro's calm finish broke the visitors' resistance late in the first half, before Matilda Gjergji turned Sakina Karchaoui's shot into her own net on the stroke of half-time.

The impressive Ramona Bachmann made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after being brought down by Vllaznia goalkeeper Kaylin Connor Williams-Mosier 15 minutes into the second half. Sandy Baltimore added another with a vicious left-footed strike, substitute Magnaba Folquet completing the scoring from close range.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9 PSG Paris Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 1 4 4 MAD Real Madrid Playing now 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 VLL Vllaznia Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0

8 December: Vllaznia vs Paris, Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Group B

Highlights: Roma 1-1 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg and Roma remain level on points after sharing the spoils in Latina. Valentina Giacinti found the bottom corner to put the hosts ahead with just three minutes on the clock to give the debutants real hope of ending the night with a perfect third victory.

But Wolfsburg grew into the game and equalised courtesy of Ewa Pajor's clinical finish, the Polish forward's fourth goal of the group stage and 16th for club and country overall this season. The visitors had the better opportunities in the second half, but Roma held on.

Highlights: Slavia Praha 0-1 St. Pölten

Mária Mikolajová's moment of magic broke the deadlock in second-half added time to hand St. Pölten their first points. Both teams struck a post in the first half and Mikolajová also went close midway through the second period.

However, the visitors' No7 saved her best until last when she skipped past a couple of tackles before unleashing a sensational shot. St. Pölten's Jasmin Eder was sent off late on and is set to miss the home return.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WOL Wolfsburg Playing now 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 ROM Roma Playing now 3 2 1 0 6 4 2 7 STP St. Pölten Playing now 3 1 0 2 4 8 -4 3 SLA Slavia Praha Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 4 -4 0

8 December: Wolfsburg vs Roma, St. Pölten vs Slavia Praha