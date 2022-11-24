Women's Champions League round-up: Arsenal stay top, Barcelona go clear, Lyon and Benfica win

Vivianne Miedema got back in the goals to keep Arsenal top of UEFA Women's Champions League Group C with a draw against Juventus as holders Lyon secured a first win, Barcelona stayed perfect in front of another record crowd at the Camp Nou and Benfica got off the mark.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Fixtures and results

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights from midnight CET.

Group C

Vivianne Miedema's header kept Arsenal at the group summit as Juventus under Joe Montemurro ended his former club's perfect start. The visitors had the better of the first half but Stina Blackstenius had one shot clip the crossbar and another saved by former Arsenal keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, before Arianna Caruso headed wide at the other end.

Lotte Wubben-Moy had a header cleared off the line early in the second half, but Juventus went ahead when Cristiana Girelli played in Lineth Beerensteyn, who ran through to score. Miedema restored parity soon after when she nodded in Frida Maanum's corner and Arsenal remain two points clear of Juve.

Signe Bruun struck twice as holders Lyon grabbed their first win of this season's competition to close to within a point of Juventus. Melvine Malard got the opener early on, nodding in Eugénie Le Sommer's corner from close range.

Malard then got the final touch on a low Le Sommer cross that Bruun fired in for her first, and claimed a second assist after the break when she headed down Janice Cayman's delivery for Bruun to add her second of the night and leave Zürich still without a point.

Highlights: Zürich 0-3 Lyon

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 3 2 1 0 9 3 6 7 JUV Juventus Playing now 3 1 2 0 4 2 2 5 LYO Lyon Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4 ZUR Zürich Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

7 December: Lyon vs Zürich, Arsenal vs Juventus

Group D

A group stage record crowd of 46,967 at the Camp Nou saw Barcelona maintain their perfect record while ending Bayern's. Jonatan Giráldez's side had to be patient, though, as the visitors, who caused problems on the counter, frustrated them in the first half.

However, the second period was a different story, the turning point coming when Geyse nodded in two minutes after the restart. Aitana Bonmatí added a second on the hour but the best was saved for last when Clàudia Pina curled in a stunning effort from 25 metres.

Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Bayern

Cloé Lacasse's first-half goal earned Benfica their first victory of the group stage. Lacasse's initial shot from the corner of the area was blocked by Gudrún Arnardóttir, but the Canadian was able to steer her follow-up effort just inside the far post. The result lifts the home side above Rosengård, who remain without a point.

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BAR Barcelona Playing now 3 3 0 0 16 1 15 9 BAY Bayern Playing now 3 2 0 1 5 6 -1 6 BEN Benfica Playing now 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 ROS Rosengård Playing now 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0

7 December: Rosengård vs Benfica, Bayern vs Barcelona