Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round: England, Kosovo, Montenegro through
Saturday 21 January 2023
England, Kosovo and Montenegro progressed from the preliminary round.
England, Kosovo and Montenegro topped the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round groups to complete the line-up for March's main round.
In all, 36 teams have entered the third edition, with 35 competing to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, scheduled from 3–10 September 2023. Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (beating Croatia in the final) and 2022, with the competition now returning to its regular schedule after the second edition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holders Spain – aiming for a third straight title – are among the 25 nations entering directly in the main round, the line-up now competed by England, Kosovo and Montenegro. The draw has already been made and the seven group winners will progress to the finals to join Croatia.
Preliminary round groups
Group A
Through to main round: England
Also in group: Malta, Lithuania (hosts), Estonia
- England beat Malta and Estonia to go through with a game to spare. They then defeated Lithuania in a meeting of two teams returning having entered the initial 2019 edition.
- Malta ended their debut campaign on a high with victory against Estonia to finish second.
Group B
Through to main round: Montenegro
Also in group: Gibraltar (hosts), San Marino
- Montenegro went through a group staged by Gibraltar for the second edition running, each time clinching first place with a win against the host nation on the last day.
Group C
Through to main round: Kosovo
Also in group: Germany, North Macedonia (hosts)
- Germany, on debut, drew both their games 3-3 before Kosovo (returning having competed in 2019) came back from 2-0 down to beat North Macedonia 6-3 and reach the main round for the first time.
Main round groups (21–26 March)
Group 1: Poland, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 2: Ukraine, Romania, Serbia (hosts), Montenegro
Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Slovakia, Belarus, Kosovo
Group 4: Belgium, Finland, Latvia (hosts), Georgia
Group 5: France, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Greece, Azerbaijan
Group 6: Spain (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Hungary, Andorra
Group 7: Italy (hosts), Türkiye, Czechia, England
- Group winners join hosts Croatia in the finals, scheduled from 3 to 10 September.