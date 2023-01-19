Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round latest: England through

England are the first team through from the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship preliminary round with the other two remaining main round slots to be decided on Saturday.

In all, 36 teams have entered the third edition, with 35 competing to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, scheduled from 3–10 September 2023. Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (beating Croatia in the final) and 2022, with the competition now returning to its regular schedule after the second edition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holders Spain – aiming for a third straight title – are among the 25 nations entering directly in March's main round, which has already been drawn. The other ten, including debutants Germany and Malta, are taking part in the preliminary round, competing for the last three main round spots.

The action started in the four-team Group A in Lithuania on Wednesday, and England have arked their return to futsal competition by defeating Malta and Estonia. As Lithuania drew with both those sides, England are through with a game to spare to main round Group 7.

Still to be decided are the two three-team groups, which started on Thursday and run until Saturday. Germany made their bow with an exciting 3-3 draw against Group C hosts North Macedonia.

Latest scores

Group A

Through to main round: England,

Also in group: Lithuania (hosts), Estonia, Malta

Group B: Montenegro, San Marino, Gibraltar (hosts)

Group C: North Macedonia (hosts), Kosovo, Germany

Group winners progress to the main round.

Germany and Malta are making their debut.

England, Kosovo and Lithuania return after taking part in qualifying for the inaugural 2019 edition.

Main round groups (21–26 March)

Group 1: Poland, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 2: Ukraine, Romania, Serbia (hosts), Winners preliminary round Group B

Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Slovakia, Belarus, Winners preliminary round Group C

Group 4: Belgium, Finland, Latvia (hosts), Georgia

Group 5: France, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Greece, Azerbaijan

Group 6: Spain (holders), Netherlands (hosts), Hungary, Andorra

Group 7: Italy (hosts), Türkiye, Czechia, England