Where is the Nations League finals?

The Netherlands will stage the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals.

The cities of Rotterdam and Enschede have been chosen by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to host the matches, with the semi-finals taking place on 14 and 15 June and the third-place match and final scheduled for 18 June.

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place at 11:00 CET on Wednesday 25 January in Nyon, Switzerland. The Netherlands will be joined at the UEFA Nations League finals by Croatia, Italy and Spain.