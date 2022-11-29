Netherlands confirmed as 2023 Nations League final four host

The UEFA Executive Committee has confirmed that the Netherlands will stage the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals.

The cities of Rotterdam and Enschede have been chosen by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to host the matches, with the semi-finals taking place on 14 and 15 June and the third-place match and final scheduled for 18 June.

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place in January 2023 in Nyon, with the exact date and time to be confirmed in due course. The Netherlands will be joined in the UEFA Nations League finals by Croatia, Italy and Spain.