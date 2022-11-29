Hungary to host Women's Futsal EURO finals in March 2023

Hungary will host the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO finals from 16 to 19 March 2023, following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The four-team knockout event will be staged at the Főnix Arena, Debrecen, one of the venues for men’s UEFA Futsal EURO 2010, including the final. The 6,738-capacity arena opened in 2002 and has also staged major concerts as well as events in gymnastics, basketball, speed skating and handball.

This is the third edition of the competition; both previous final tournaments were held at Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar, in 2019 and 2022 (postponed from 2021), and each time Spain beat hosts Portugal in the final. Those two will compete again in March alongside 2022 bronze-medallists Ukraine and Hungary, who finished fourth in July in Gondomar. The exact dates for the matches and draw will be confirmed in due course.