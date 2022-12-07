What to look out for on Thursday in the UEFA Women's Champions League

A run of three straight UEFA Women's Champions League midweeks will decide the group stage, with some teams able to book quarter-final places.

Who needs what to go through

We preview the action.

Perfect pair look to clinch groups

﻿Chelsea surged to nine points on Matchday 3. The Blues, who beat Real Madrid 2-0, travel to Spain with a five-point lead over both their hosts and Paris Saint-Germain, knowing a fourth victory would take them through. Madrid, however, will be desperate not to fall behind Paris, who host the Spanish side on Matchday 5.

Winner takes all at Wolfsburg

European debutants Roma had already defeated Slavia and St. Pölten but the real test came when they welcomed Wolfsburg and although the Italian side were not able to hold their early lead, the 1-1 draw showed their prowess. Both teams are now on seven points, four ahead of St. Pölten, and even if victory for either side does not necessarily seal progress, it would leave them clear favourites to end up with first place and quarter-final seeding.

Roma coach Alessandro Spugna described the first game as a "beautiful night" and hailed his team's "courage" in holding out as Wolfsburg pushed for a win. They will need that quality again considering the form of Wolfsburg's prolific goalscorer Ewa Pajor, who not only has confirmed her return to top condition with goals in all of their group games so far, but has also been named Player of the Match each time.

When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games? Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Briefing notes

• Benfica and St. Pölten both got off the mark on Matchday 3 with victories against other teams who had lost their two openers and now seek to repeat the trick to put themselves in with a chance of surprise quarter-finals spots. On the other hand Rosengård will be keen to turn the tables on Benfica in Sweden while Slavia go to Austria reeling from conceding in added time at home to St. Pölten.