What to look out for on Thursday in the UEFA Women's Champions League
Wednesday 7 December 2022
Article summary
We preview Thursday's group stage action.
Article top media content
Article body
A run of three straight UEFA Women's Champions League midweeks will decide the group stage, with some teams able to book quarter-final places.
We preview the action.
Wednesday 7 December:
Group C
Lyon 4-0 Zürich, Arsenal vs Juventus (21:00)
Group D
Rosengård 1-3 Benfica, Bayern vs Barcelona (21:00)
Thursday 8 December:
Group A
Vllaznia vs Paris (18:45), Real Madrid vs Chelsea (21:00)
Group B
Wolfsburg vs Roma (18:45), St. Pölten vs Slavia Praha (21:00)
All times CET
Perfect pair look to clinch groups
Chelsea surged to nine points on Matchday 3. The Blues, who beat Real Madrid 2-0, travel to Spain with a five-point lead over both their hosts and Paris Saint-Germain, knowing a fourth victory would take them through. Madrid, however, will be desperate not to fall behind Paris, who host the Spanish side on Matchday 5.
Winner takes all at Wolfsburg
European debutants Roma had already defeated Slavia and St. Pölten but the real test came when they welcomed Wolfsburg and although the Italian side were not able to hold their early lead, the 1-1 draw showed their prowess. Both teams are now on seven points, four ahead of St. Pölten, and even if victory for either side does not necessarily seal progress, it would leave them clear favourites to end up with first place and quarter-final seeding.
Roma coach Alessandro Spugna described the first game as a "beautiful night" and hailed his team's "courage" in holding out as Wolfsburg pushed for a win. They will need that quality again considering the form of Wolfsburg's prolific goalscorer Ewa Pajor, who not only has confirmed her return to top condition with goals in all of their group games so far, but has also been named Player of the Match each time.
When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games?
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December
Briefing notes
• Benfica and St. Pölten both got off the mark on Matchday 3 with victories against other teams who had lost their two openers and now seek to repeat the trick to put themselves in with a chance of surprise quarter-finals spots. On the other hand Rosengård will be keen to turn the tables on Benfica in Sweden while Slavia go to Austria reeling from conceding in added time at home to St. Pölten.
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 18:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 2 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.