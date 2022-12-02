UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Champions League: Who needs what to qualify?

Friday 2 December 2022

Who could book their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final place on Matchday 4?

Victory for Wolfsburg or Roma on Matchday 4 could take the winners through
The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage has reached the halfway stage and any of five teams could book quarter-final places with two games to spare when the groups resume on 7 and 8 December. We crunch the numbers.

State of play

Could reach quarter-finals on Matchday 4: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Roma, Wolfsburg

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

All kick-off times CET.

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
CHE Chelsea
Playing now
3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9
PSG Paris
Playing now
3 1 1 1 5 1 4 4
MAD Real Madrid
Playing now
3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
VLL Vllaznia
Playing now
3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0

8 December: Vllaznia vs Paris (18:45), Real Madrid vs Chelsea (21:00)
16 December: Vllaznia vs Chelsea (18:45), Paris vs Real Madrid (21:00)
22 December: Real Madrid vs Vllaznia (21:00), Chelsea vs Paris (21:00)

Chelsea will go through on Matchday 4 if they beat Madrid, or if they draw and Paris do not beat Vllaznia. Chelsea will be confirmed in first place if they win and Paris do not.

Paris and Madrid cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 4.

Vllaznia will unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Paris, or if they draw and Madrid beat Chelsea.

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
WOL Wolfsburg
Playing now
3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7
ROM Roma
Playing now
3 2 1 0 6 4 2 7
STP St. Pölten
Playing now
3 1 0 2 4 8 -4 3
SLA Slavia Praha
Playing now
3 0 0 3 0 4 -4 0

8 December: Wolfsburg vs Roma (18:45), St. Pölten vs Slavia Praha (21:00)
16 December: Roma vs St. Pölten (18:45), Wolfsburg vs Slavia Praha (21:00)
22 December: St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Slavia Praha vs Roma (18:45)

Wolfsburg will go through on Matchday 4 if they beat Roma and St. Pölten do not beat Slavia.

Roma will go through on Matchday 4 if they beat Wolfsburg and St. Pölten do not beat Slavia.

St. Pölten cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 4.

Slavia will unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat St. Pölten.

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ARS Arsenal
Playing now
3 2 1 0 9 3 6 7
JUV Juventus
Playing now
3 1 2 0 4 2 2 5
LYO Lyon
Playing now
3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4
ZUR Zürich
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

7 December: Lyon vs Zürich (18:45), Arsenal vs Juventus (21:00)﻿
15 December: Juventus vs Zürich (18:45), Arsenal vs Lyon (21:00)
21 December: Zürich vs Arsenal (18:45), Lyon vs Juventus (18:45)

Arsenal will go through on Matchday 4 if they beat Juventus and Lyon do not win against Zürich.

Juventus ﻿and Lyon cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 4.

Zürich will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Lyon, or if Zürich draw and Juventus win.

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BAR Barcelona
Playing now
3 3 0 0 16 1 15 9
BAY Bayern
Playing now
3 2 0 1 5 6 -1 6
BEN Benfica
Playing now
3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3
ROS Rosengård
Playing now
3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0

7 December: Rosengård vs Benfica (18:45), Bayern vs Barcelona (21:00)
15 December: Rosengård vs Bayern (18:45), Benfica vs Barcelona (21:00)
21 December: Barcelona vs Rosengård (21:00), Bayern vs Benfica (21:00)

Barcelona will go through on Matchday 4 if they win, or if they draw and Benfica do not beat Rosengård. Barcelona will be confirmed in first place if they win and Benfica do not.

Bayern and Benfica cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 4.

Rosengård will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Benfica, or if they draw and Bayern do not lose to Barcelona.

Last updated: 24 November

