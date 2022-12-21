Women's Champions League: Who needs what to win the groups?

The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are set after Lyon sleaed the last spot on Wednesday but first place is still up for grabs in the remaining groups.

We crunch the numbers.

Through to quarter-finals Confirmed group winners: Arsenal Confirmed group runners-up: Lyon (holders) Position TBD: Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Wolfsburg

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

All kick-off times CET.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 5 4 1 0 16 1 15 13 PSG Paris Playing now 5 3 1 1 11 2 9 10 MAD Real Madrid Playing now 5 1 2 2 4 5 -1 5 VLL Vllaznia Playing now 5 0 0 5 0 23 -23 0

Thursday: Real Madrid vs Vllaznia (21:00), Chelsea vs Paris (21:00)

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat by two goals or more against Paris.

Paris are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Chelsea by two goals or more.

Madrid and Vllaznia are unable to finish in the top two.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WOL Wolfsburg Playing now 5 3 2 0 11 3 8 11 ROM Roma Playing now 5 3 1 1 13 8 5 10 STP St. Pölten Playing now 5 1 1 3 5 14 -9 4 SLA Slavia Praha Playing now 5 0 2 3 1 5 -4 2

Thursday: St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Slavia Praha vs Roma (18:45)

Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat St. Pölten, or if Roma fail to beat Slavia.

Roma are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Slavia and Wolfsburg do not win.

St. Pölten and Slavia are unable to finish in the top two.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13 LYO Lyon Playing now 6 3 2 1 10 6 4 11 JUV Juventus Playing now 6 2 3 1 9 3 6 9 ZUR Zürich Playing now 6 0 0 6 2 26 -24 0

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BAR Barcelona Playing now 6 5 0 1 28 6 22 15 BAY Bayern Playing now 6 5 0 1 13 7 6 15 BEN Benfica Playing now 6 2 0 4 8 20 -12 6 ROS Rosengård Playing now 6 0 0 6 3 19 -16 0

Wednesday: Barcelona vs Rosengård (21:00), Bayern vs Benfica (21:00)

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Rosengård, or if they draw and Bayern do not beat Benfica, or if Bayern lose.

Bayern are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Benfica and Barcelona do not win, or if they draw and Barcelona lose.

Benfica and Rosengård cannot finish in the top two.