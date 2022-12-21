UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Champions League: Who needs what to win the groups?

Wednesday 21 December 2022

The eight quarter-finalists are set but who will be the group winners?

Paris must beat Chelsea by two goals or more to pip them to Group A first place
The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are set after Lyon sleaed the last spot on Wednesday but first place is still up for grabs in the remaining groups.

We crunch the numbers.

Through to quarter-finals

Confirmed group winners: Arsenal

Confirmed group runners-up: Lyon (holders)

Position TBD: Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Wolfsburg

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

All kick-off times CET.

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
CHE Chelsea
Playing now
5 4 1 0 16 1 15 13
PSG Paris
Playing now
5 3 1 1 11 2 9 10
MAD Real Madrid
Playing now
5 1 2 2 4 5 -1 5
VLL Vllaznia
Playing now
5 0 0 5 0 23 -23 0

Thursday: Real Madrid vs Vllaznia (21:00), Chelsea vs Paris (21:00)

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they avoid defeat by two goals or more against Paris.

Paris are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Chelsea by two goals or more.

Madrid and Vllaznia are unable to finish in the top two.

Highlights: Chelsea book their last-eight spot

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
WOL Wolfsburg
Playing now
5 3 2 0 11 3 8 11
ROM Roma
Playing now
5 3 1 1 13 8 5 10
STP St. Pölten
Playing now
5 1 1 3 5 14 -9 4
SLA Slavia Praha
Playing now
5 0 2 3 1 5 -4 2

Thursday: St. Pölten vs Wolfsburg (18:45), Slavia Praha vs Roma (18:45)

Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat St. Pölten, or if Roma fail to beat Slavia.

Roma are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Slavia and Wolfsburg do not win.

St. Pölten  and Slavia are unable to finish in the top two.

Highlights: See how Wolfsburg qualified

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ARS Arsenal
Playing now
6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13
LYO Lyon
Playing now
6 3 2 1 10 6 4 11
JUV Juventus
Playing now
6 2 3 1 9 3 6 9
ZUR Zürich
Playing now
6 0 0 6 2 26 -24 0

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BAR Barcelona
Playing now
6 5 0 1 28 6 22 15
BAY Bayern
Playing now
6 5 0 1 13 7 6 15
BEN Benfica
Playing now
6 2 0 4 8 20 -12 6
ROS Rosengård
Playing now
6 0 0 6 3 19 -16 0

Wednesday: Barcelona vs Rosengård (21:00), Bayern vs Benfica (21:00)

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Rosengård, or if they draw and Bayern do not beat Benfica, or if Bayern lose.

Bayern are through to the quarter-finals. They will finish first if they beat Benfica and Barcelona do not win, or if they draw and Barcelona lose.

Benfica and Rosengård cannot finish in the top two.

Highlights: Barcelona cruise through

