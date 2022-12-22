Women's Champions League: Who went through and won the groups?

The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are set.

Through to quarter-finals CGroup winners: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Wolfsburg Group runners-up: Bayern München, Lyon (holders), Paris Saint-Germain, Roma

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 6 5 1 0 19 1 18 16 PSG Paris Playing now 6 3 1 2 11 5 6 10 MAD Real Madrid Playing now 6 2 2 2 9 6 3 8 VLL Vllaznia Playing now 6 0 0 6 1 28 -27 0

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WOL Wolfsburg Playing now 6 4 2 0 19 5 14 14 ROM Roma Playing now 6 4 1 1 16 8 8 13 STP St. Pölten Playing now 6 1 1 4 7 22 -15 4 SLA Slavia Praha Playing now 6 0 2 4 1 8 -7 2

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13 LYO Lyon Playing now 6 3 2 1 10 6 4 11 JUV Juventus Playing now 6 2 3 1 9 3 6 9 ZUR Zürich Playing now 6 0 0 6 2 26 -24 0

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BAR Barcelona Playing now 6 5 0 1 29 6 23 15 BAY Bayern Playing now 6 5 0 1 14 7 7 15 BEN Benfica Playing now 6 2 0 4 8 21 -13 6 ROS Rosengård Playing now 6 0 0 6 3 20 -17 0

