Women's Champions League: Who went through and won the groups?
Thursday 22 December 2022
The eight quarter-finalists are set.
The eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are set.
Through to quarter-finals
CGroup winners: Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Wolfsburg
Group runners-up: Bayern München, Lyon (holders), Paris Saint-Germain, Roma
Group A
Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Paris are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Group B
Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Roma are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Group C
Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Group D
Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Bayern are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.